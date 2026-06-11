Violent Clashes in Belfast and Londonderry as Mob Attacks Police and Set Fires

The news text reports on the second night of chaos in Belfast, where violent clashes erupted between mobs of protesters and police. The main flashpoint was Glengormley, north Belfast, where protesters torched a building and several vehicles. Trouble also flared in Londonderry as groups of youths torched wheelie bins and a salt box. The hit list of 'migrant homes' circulated on social media, prompting calls for locals to protect their occupants. The list includes more than 100 addresses across Northern Ireland, mostly in Belfast.

A second night of chaos erupted in Belfast with violent clashes between mobs of protesters and police. The main flashpoint was Glengormley, north Belfast , where protesters torched a building and several vehicles.

Trouble also flared in Londonderry as groups of youths torched wheelie bins and a salt box. Police fired water cannons and rubber bullets in response to the attacks. A hit list of 'migrant homes' circulated on social media, prompting calls for locals to protect their occupants. The list includes more than 100 addresses across Northern Ireland, mostly in Belfast





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Belfast Northern Ireland Protesters Police Violent Clashes Mobs Torture Armed With Debris Armed With Sledgehammers Armed With Debris From Buildings And Fences Armed With Missiles Armed With Wheelie Bins Armed With Bricks Armed With Bottles Armed With Fireworks Armed With Traffic Cones Armed With Wheelie Bins Armed With Sledgehammers Armed With Debris From Buildings And Fences Armed With Missiles Armed With Wheelie Bins Armed With Bricks Armed With Bottles Armed With Fireworks Armed With Traffic Cones Armed With Wheelie Bins Armed With Sledgehammers Armed With Debris From Buildings And Fences Armed With Missiles Armed With Wheelie Bins Armed With Bricks Armed With Bottles Armed With Fireworks Armed With Traffic Cones Armed With Wheelie Bins Armed With Sledgehammers Armed With Debris From Buildings And Fences Armed With Missiles Armed With Wheelie Bins Armed With Bricks Armed With Bottles Armed With Fireworks Armed With Traffic Cones Armed With Wheelie Bins Armed With Sledgehammers Armed With Debris From Buildings And Fences Armed With Missiles Armed With Wheelie Bins Armed With Bricks Armed With Bottles Armed With Fireworks Armed With Traffic Cones Armed With Wheelie Bins Armed With Sledgehammers Armed With Debris From Buildings And Fences Armed With Missiles Armed With Wheelie Bins Armed With Bricks Armed With Bottles Armed With Fireworks Armed With Traffic Cones Armed With Wheelie Bins Armed With Sledgehammers Armed With Debris From Buildings And Fences Armed With Missiles Armed With Wheelie Bins Armed With Bricks Armed With Bottles Armed With Fireworks Armed With Traffic Cones Armed With Wheelie Bins Armed With Sledgehammers Armed With Debris From Buildings And Fences Armed With Missiles Armed With Wheelie Bins Armed With Bricks Armed With Bottles Armed With Fireworks Armed With Traffic Cones Armed With Wheelie Bins Armed With Sledgehammers Armed With Debris From Buildings And Fences Armed With Missiles Armed With Wheelie Bins Armed With Bricks Armed With Bottles Armed With Fireworks Armed With Traffic Cones Armed With Wheelie Bins Armed With Sledgehammers Armed With Debris From Buildings And Fences Armed With Missiles Armed With Wheelie Bins Armed With Bricks Armed With Bottles Armed With Fireworks Armed With Traffic Cones Armed With Wheelie Bins Armed With Sledgehammers Armed With Debris From Buildings And Fences Armed With Missiles Armed With Wheelie Bins Armed With Bricks Armed With Bottles Armed With Fireworks Armed With Traffic Cones Armed With Wheelie Bins Armed With Sledgehammers Armed With Debris From Buildings And Fences Armed With Missiles Armed With Wheelie Bins Armed With Bricks Armed With Bottles Armed With Fireworks Armed With Traffic Cones Armed With Wheelie Bins Armed With Sledgehammers Armed With Debris From Buildings And Fences Armed With Missiles Armed With Wheelie Bins Armed With Bricks Armed With Bottles Armed With Fireworks Armed With Traffic Cones Armed With Wheelie Bins Armed With Sledgehammers Armed With Debris From Buildings And Fences Armed With Missiles Armed With Wheelie Bins Armed With Bricks Armed With Bottles Armed With Fireworks Armed With Traffic Cones Armed With Wheelie Bins Armed With Sledgehammers Armed With Debris From Buildings And Fences Armed With Missiles Armed With Wheelie Bins Armed With Bricks Armed With Bottles Armed With Fireworks Armed With Traffic Cones Armed With Wheelie Bins Armed With Sledgehammers Armed With Debris From Buildings And Fences Armed With Missiles Armed With Wheelie Bins Armed With Bricks Armed With Bottles Armed With Fireworks Armed With Traffic Cones Armed With Wheelie Bins Armed With Sledgehammers Armed With Debris From Buildings And Fences Armed With Missiles Armed With Wheelie Bins Armed With Bricks Armed With Bottles Armed With Fireworks Armed With Traffic Cones Armed With Wheelie Bins Armed With Sledgehammers Armed With Debris From Buildings And Fences Armed With Missiles Armed With Wheelie Bins Armed With Bricks Armed With Bottles Armed With Fireworks Armed With Traffic Cones Armed With Wheelie Bins Armed With Sledgehammers Armed With Debris From Buildings And Fences Armed With Missiles Armed With Wheelie Bins Armed With Bricks Armed With Bottles Armed With Fireworks Armed With Traffic Cones Armed With Wheelie Bins Armed With Sledgehammers Armed With Debris From Buildings And Fences Armed With Missiles Armed With Wheelie Bins Armed With Bricks Armed With Bottles Armed With Fireworks Armed With Traffic Cones Armed With Wheelie Bins Armed With Sledgehammers Armed With Debris From Buildings And Fences Armed With Missiles Armed With Wheelie Bins Armed With Bricks Armed With Bottles

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