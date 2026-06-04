Violent fare dodger who punched train conductor walks free from court

Finley Seggie, 21, admitted actual bodily harm at Leeds Crown Court but was spared prison after a judge handed him a 16-month suspended sentence. The judge agreed he had grown into 'a very different person' since the assault. Seggie had already dodged jail for an almost identical attack three years earlier, after a judge agreed he had grown into 'a very different person' since the assault.

A violent fare dodger escaped a jail term for punching a train conductor despite it being his second conviction for assault, we can reveal. Finley Seggie attacked Peter Corley , 62, when the railway worker asked him to show his ticket.

Mr Corley was left needing £3,000 worth of dental treatment in the violent assault at West Yorkshire station on December 14, 2024. Seggie, 21, admitted actual bodily harm at Leeds Crown Court but was spared prison after a judge handed him a 16-month suspended sentence. But the thug had already dodged jail for an almost identical attack three years earlier, after a judge agreed he had grown into 'a very different person' since the assault.

The previous attack took place at a Budgens corner shop in Garforth, West Yorkshire, in September 2021, when Seggie punched a customer who had reported him and his friends to staff for anti-social behaviour - leaving him unconscious and needing ten stitches. He claimed self-defence in both attacks - a claim rejected by courts on each occasion - yet walked free without serving a prison sentence either time.

Speaking to the Daily Mail Mr Corley said he felt fortunate to have survived his assault - as another man was attacked in the same way the following day at York station lost his life. Finley Seggie attacked Peter Corley when the railway worker asked him to show his ticket.

It's not the first time Seggie has been convicted of assaulting someone in a public place Mr Corley is seen with blood pouring from his mouth, was forced to leave his job and undergo £3,000 worth of dental treatment following the assault in West Yorkshire in December 2024 The railway worker said he felt fortunate to have survived his assault from a passenger - as another man was attacked in the same way the following day at York station lost his life James Hitchcock, 32, was hit from behind with a single punch by stranger Mckenzie Dicicco, 22, after a night out with friends on December 15, 2024 - and later passed away in hospital.

Mr Hitchcock, an amateur footballer from Cottingham, East Yorkshire, had been just days away from his first Christmas as a father. His wife, April, said his death had left her with 'unexplainable grief': 'I'm now a widow, lost and alone as the love of my life and best friend was so selfishly taken from me.

' Dicicco, from Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire, pled guilty to manslaughter. He was jailed for six years and eight months in July last year. Mr Corley said: 'He went down extremely hard, hit his head on the platform surface and died the following day.

'A lot of that played on my mind. It was the kind of punch that if I'd have been more frail…' The grandfather from York worked as a Lance Corporal in the army in the 1980s before becoming a custody inspector for West Yorkshire Police, which he retired from in 2015.

But wanting a part-time job to keep him busy, he started working for Northern Trains in 2018 - with his voice even being used for automated station and safety announcements. He was conducting a Sunday teatime train on the roughly 25-minute journey from Leeds to York when he asked Seggie and his friend, who was known to rail staff as a repeated fare dodger, for their tickets. 'The friend was effing and blinding





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Finley Seggie Peter Corley Violent Fare Dodger Punched Train Conductor Actual Bodily Harm

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EastEnders spoilers confirm Jasmine's latest violent attack after death updateEastEnders is set for a huge showdown next week, and it will not be a happy birthday for Jasmine Fisher and her twin, Josh Goodwin.

Read more »

Ramazani and Harry Gray: What happens next to Leeds loanees amid transfer reviewWith Leeds United likely looking to drum up funds this summer, some of these could be heading for the exit door

Read more »

Agent makes Joe Gelhardt claim as Hull City told what to do with Leeds dealGelhardt has set his sights on staying in Hull permanently

Read more »

Floating bus stops will cause accidents, say campaignersSight loss groups are concerned about new-style bus stops in places including Leeds and Cleckheaton.

Read more »