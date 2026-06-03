Violent Protests Erupt in Southampton Over Handcuffed Stabbing Victim Henry Nowak

Southampton has been rocked by violent protests after the release of body-worn camera footage showing 18-year-old Henry Nowak handcuffed while dying from stab wounds. The incident has sparked a national debate on policing, race, and the handling of the case.

Violent protests have erupted in Southampton following the death of 18-year-old Henry Nowak , who was handcuffed while dying from stab wounds. The incident has sparked widespread outrage and a fierce debate over policing and race.

Nowak was stabbed in the heart by Vickrum Digwa, 23, during an incident in the Portswood area of Southampton. Digwa, who carried a ceremonial knife known as a kirpan, was later sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years. Disturbing body-worn camera footage released with the family's permission shows Nowak repeatedly telling officers, "I've been stabbed" and "I can't breathe" after being handcuffed. An officer can be heard responding, "I don't think you have, mate.

" The footage has been described as harrowing by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who stated he "felt sick" watching it and acknowledged there are "serious questions" to answer about the police response. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the incident, reviewing body-worn video and evidence from Digwa's trial. Hampshire Police confirmed that one of the officers involved has resigned, while the other three remain on duty but are being treated as witnesses.

The protests on Tuesday saw hundreds of demonstrators gather outside the police station in Southampton. The crowd chanted "Henry, Henry" and accused the police force of racism. Objects including bricks, chairs, cans, and flares were thrown at officers in riot gear. The violence escalated to the point where police and three vans were forced to retreat from their position.

Far-right activist Tommy Robinson and actor Laurence Fox addressed the crowd during the demonstration. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood condemned the scenes as "completely unacceptable" and accused protesters of "hijacking this tragedy to stir up violence and disorder.

" She emphasized that the Nowak family had explicitly requested that Henry's death not be used to fuel division, hatred, or tension. Mahmood praised the police for their bravery and calm in the face of "disgraceful violence" and warned that those responsible would face the full force of the law. The case has also reignited debate about the police Race Action Plan, a guidance document that encourages officers to treat ethnic minorities differently to achieve better outcomes.

Some have suggested this policy influenced the officers' decision-making during the incident, particularly regarding the initial handling of Nowak's distress and the accusation of a racial slur. NPCC chairman Gavin Stephens acknowledged that the wording of some commitments is being reviewed and changes will be made where needed, but stressed the intent remains to improve policing quality. Prime Minister Starmer called for an examination into how accusations of racism may have informed police actions.

Meanwhile, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage claimed the case shows a "two-tier culture," arguing that an accusation of a racial slur was treated more seriously than the murder itself. However, Hampshire Police warned against harmful online speculation after an officer unconnected to the case received death threats due to misidentification. The force urged the public to refrain from such speculation as the IOPC investigation continues





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Southampton Protest Henry Nowak Police Brutality Vickrum Digwa Race Action Plan

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