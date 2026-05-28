Violet Maye Grohl has launched her music career after her father Dave Grohl's secret baby scandal. The 20-year-old nepo baby has dropped her 11-track debut studio album Be Sweet To Me and is set to kick off her 16-date tour with a sold-out show at the Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles, California.

Violet Maye Grohl has launched her music career less than two years after her famous father Dave Grohl secretly fathered a baby, causing an embarrassing scandal for his family and betraying his second wife Jordyn Blum Grohl.

The 20-year-old nepo baby told British Vogue that she wouldn't have dived as deep into music without her father's influence. Violet was a teenager when she asked her parents if she could drop out of high school to pursue music stardom, but they firmly replied 'F*** no'.

Meanwhile, the 57-year-old Foo Fighters frontman famously dropped out of high school with his late mother Virginia's permission to tour with hardcore band Scream at age 17. The nineties-obsessed Gen-Zer drops her 11-track debut studio album Be Sweet To Me this Friday - the same day she kicks off her 16-date tour with a sold-out show at the Moroccan Lounge in her native Los Angeles, California.

Dave has repeatedly insisted he had 'absolutely nothing to do' with Violet's album or her signing a record deal with Republic Records/Island EMI. He wants her to appreciate these early experiences and not get too ahead of herself. Violet has joined her father onstage to showcase her pipes with covers of Adele, Jeff Buckley, the punk band X and Nirvana - including a cover of All Apologies at the FireAid benefit concert which raised $100 million last year.

Dave delivered an awkward 50th birthday tribute to his loyal wife during Foo Fighters' set at the music festival BottleRock Napa Valley after 'drinking from noon to midnight' all weekend. Before dedicating a solo rendition of his 1995 hit Big Me to the Hollis|Jordyn interior designer, Dave tried bringing her onstage but quickly gave up: 'She's probably drinking wine in the back. It doesn't matter.





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