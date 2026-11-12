Viral BBC Duck Attack Victim Lupita Finds Sanctuary After Rescue

Duck Lupita, injured in a viral BBC News blunder during an RSPCA interview, has recovered from a broken pelvis and found a forever home at a wildlife sanctuary.

A domestic duck named Lupita has secured a permanent residence at a wildlife sanctuary following a traumatic incident that was captured on camera during a high-profile news broadcast. The event, which occurred at Richmond Bridge in Richmond-on-Thames, involved an unattended dog attacking the bird while a Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals ( RSPCA) representative provided safety advice to reporters from BBC News. The irony of the situation sparked widespread online discussion, but the immediate aftermath revealed severe injuries requiring urgent veterinary intervention.

The Viral Broadcast and Immediate Aftermath

The chaotic scene unfolded while Laura Bennett from the RSPCA was conducting an interview about responsible pet ownership during heatwaves. In the background of the shot, a dog on a kayaks deck carried Lupita toward the riverbank, holding the bird firmly in its mouth. While viewers found the juxtaposition of the serious advice and the background violence amusing, local residents were deeply concerned for the duck's survival. The footage became a viral sensation, drawing attention to the incident that many had witnessed locally but not initially recognized as a potential rescue situation.

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Veterinary Assessment and Critical Injuries

Lupita sustained significant trauma from the attack, including a broken pelvis and neurological damage that left her unable to walk properly. After the incident, she remained hidden among the reeds for approximately twelve hours, too frightened and injured to emerge. Local wildlife enthusiasts, including resident Vivi Hanson, monitored the area closely, fearing the worst for the vulnerable bird. The injuries were severe enough that without immediate human intervention, the outcome would likely have been fatal.

Community Rescue Efforts and Recovery

Vivi Hanson, who feeds the ducks daily near Richmond Bridge, identified the injured bird after spotting the incident via a message alert. She coordinated with fellow animal lover Anne, a bird rescuer with thirty years of experience, to safely capture Lupita. The group transported the duck to a wildlife vet in Wokingham for examination. X-rays confirmed the pelvic fracture, and Lupita was placed in a home environment for a three-week recovery period involving antibiotics and careful monitoring. Her resilience was noted by her rescuers, who described her behavior as stoic despite the pain and fear she endured.

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Permanent Placement at Huntingdon Sanctuary

Because the injuries impaired Lupita's ability to survive in the wild, the rescue team searched for a suitable long-term home. They located the Waterfowl Sanctuary in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, where the owner, Graham, agreed to take her in. Graham was also moved by the viral footage and recognized the need to provide a safe environment for a domestic duck that could not fend for itself. Lupita has since adapted well to her new surroundings, rejoining a flock of other birds and enjoying the care of the sanctuary staff.

Background of Vulnerability and Social Media Criticism

Lupita was not always in this precarious situation, but her history had already made her vulnerable. Four years prior, she, along with two other domestic ducks named Pancho and Blondie, were abandoned by their previous owners. The trio, known to locals as the Three Amigos, had become accustomed to human contact, relying on hand-fed meals from residents like Hanson. However, their domestic nature made them targets for aggressive wild mallards. Despite the criticism leveled at the BBC for not intervening more directly in the video's aftermath, the coordinated effort by local volunteers ensured Lupita received the medical care and permanent housing she desperately needed.