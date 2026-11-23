Nathan Stafford faces Downing Centre Local Court next year for trespassing at a public housing duplex in Glebe, Sydney. The gardener denies wrongdoing, claiming his brief visit was intended to highlight severe rubbish issues.

Popular gardener Nathan Stafford has been ordered to appear before the Downing Centre Local Court next year following allegations of trespassing at a public housing property in Glebe, Sydney.

Stafford, 46, who operates the business Nathan's Lawns and Gardens, was summoned to the Glebe Police Station where he was informed of the legal requirement to attend court proceedings regarding the incident.

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On social media, Stafford expressed his frustration with the situation, stating he did not intend to harm anyone and takes pride in using his platform to improve quality of life for community members.

Background of the Trespass Allegation

Stafford first entered the public housing duplex on Mitchell Street three years after being invited by neighbors and his online followers to assess a backyard filled with large piles of rubbish.

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He returned to the property in September and documented that rubbish still filled the backyard, even though the resident no longer lived at the site.

During the September visit, Stafford claimed he spent only about 20 seconds on the premises. He stated he walked through an open back gate while recording a video, asking if anyone was present before immediately leaving.

Context of the Housing Concerns

Stafford's involvement in the property began after he noticed severe conditions at the site. In July of this year, a fire broke out in the property's front room, resulting in the death of the occupant's dog.

The incident forced residents to evacuate, including a mother and her two children who lived in a separate residence upstairs and were temporarily moved into crisis accommodation.

While these residents were not the subject of the initial rubbish complaints, the fire and subsequent evacuation highlighted the hazardous living conditions at the duplex.

Stafford's Defense and Legal Strategy

Stafford has stated he will contest the trespass allegation with everything he has, maintaining that he believes he committed no wrongdoing.

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He argued that he entered what he thought was a common area to raise awareness about issues affecting public housing. He claimed his intentions were to help the community rather than break the law.

During his interview at the police station, Stafford asked the officer if he could receive a warning instead of being required to face court. He noted that he had spoken to the officer multiple times previously about the house.

Official Response and Next Steps

Stafford suggested that the officer would better understand his perspective if they spent a day together addressing community issues. He emphasized that he is not above the law but strives to do good things for people.

NSW Police declined to comment on the matter, citing privacy grounds when contacted by the Daily Mail regarding the ongoing investigation.

The case is scheduled to proceed to the Downing Centre Local Court next year, where Stafford will need to address the trespass charge formally.