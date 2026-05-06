Viral Lemon Garlic Salmon Pasta Recipe Takes TikTok by Storm

A food content creator's aromatic lemon garlic salmon pasta has gone viral on TikTok, offering a modern twist on the classic Italian dish. The recipe combines seared salmon with a creamy, silky sauce made with reserved pasta water, earning praise from viewers who have tried it at home.

Salmon is a popular choice for a quick weeknight meal, but if you're looking to elevate your dinner beyond basic sides, pairing it with pasta can be a game-changer.

The fish brings a refreshing springtime flair that enhances any pasta dish. Recently, food content creator The Sapor shared their aromatic lemon garlic salmon pasta on TikTok, offering a modern twist on the classic Italian dish pennette panna e salmone (penne with cream and salmon). While the original recipe typically uses penne, The Sapor suggests that long pasta varieties like fettuccine work even better for this dish.

To achieve the perfect sear on the salmon, it only takes three to four minutes in a large frying pan on each side. The same pan is then used to prepare the sauce, adding a rich, savory depth to the meal. To create a thick and silky sauce, a quarter cup of reserved pasta water is essential.

This starchy water helps emulsify the fats, thicken the sauce, and ensure it clings perfectly to the pasta, preventing it from sliding off when served. Food writer Katy O'Hara, who writes for Simply Recipes, emphasizes the importance of this technique for any impromptu pasta dish. She explains that the starch released from the pasta into the water acts as an emulsifier, binding the oil and water in the sauce much like mustard does in a vinaigrette.

The TikTok video has gone viral, garnering over 3.8 million views, 256,400 likes, and 339 comments. Viewers have been quick to express their enthusiasm, with one commenter saying, 'Brb making this next week,' and another, Mariah, writing, 'I need a plate now.

' Even those who aren't typically salmon fans were intrigued, with one user remarking, 'Sooo I'm not usually a salmon girlie, but this looks fire!! Might just have to give this a go! Thanks for sharing!

' Others shared their success stories, like Audrey, who said, 'I made it, and I got tons of compliments, thank you. ' If you're craving a satisfying pasta dish that combines simplicity with gourmet appeal, here's how to recreate this recipe at home. Lemon Garlic Salmon Pasta Ingredients: For the salmon: salmon fillets, avocado oil, paprika, garlic powder, oregano, kinders lemon garlic butter seasoning, salt, and pepper.

For the cream sauce: butter, shallots, garlic, lemon juice, heavy cream, lemon zest, Parmesan cheese, reserved pasta water, fresh parsley. Method: Begin by boiling a large pot of generously salted water and cooking the fettuccine until al dente. Reserve 1/4 cup of pasta water before draining the pasta. Pat the salmon fillets dry and coat them with avocado oil, then season with paprika, garlic powder, oregano, lemon garlic butter seasoning, salt, and pepper.

Heat a large frying pan over medium-high heat, add avocado oil and butter, and sear the salmon for three to four minutes on each side until golden and cooked through, basting with the pan juices. Remove the salmon and set it aside. In the same pan, reduce the heat to medium, melt the butter, and cook the shallots for about three minutes until softened. Add the garlic and cook for one to two minutes until fragrant.

Pour in the lemon juice and heavy cream, stirring to combine, and let the mixture simmer for two to three minutes until it thickens slightly. Add the lemon zest, season with salt and pepper, and stir in the grated Parmesan until smooth. Incorporate the reserved pasta water and mix until the sauce is well combined. Toss the cooked pasta in the sauce, ensuring it is evenly coated, and finish with fresh parsley.

Serve the pasta alongside the salmon for a delicious and impressive meal





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Salmon Pasta Tiktok Recipe Lemon Garlic Sauce Pasta Water Technique Italian Cuisine

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