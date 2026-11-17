UFO investigator Jaime Maussan and Mexican authorities clash over viral videos of a winged creature in Ciudad Juarez, with experts citing AI or birds like the great blue heron.

Online speculation has intensified regarding mysterious viral footage purporting to show a winged creature near the US- Mexico border in Ciudad Juarez. The clips, which gained significant traction on social media platform X, feature a large silhouette with what appear to be extensive wings and a distinct head crest. These visuals have sparked intense debate among internet users, who are divided between those claiming to see a prehistoric Pterodactyl and skeptics who argue the imagery is the product of artificial intelligence.

Investigator Pushes Pteranodon Theory

UFO investigator Jaime Maussan has become the central figure in this viral phenomenon, sharing multiple videos that he claims document a biological anomaly over the Juarez Valley. On X, Maussan posted a clip captured by a home security camera showing a winged shadow against the night sky, later asking his followers if the footage indicated a dimensional portal. He subsequently revised his earlier identification of the animal as a Pterodactyl to a Pteranodon, citing the visible crest on the back of the head as a defining characteristic of that species. Maussan Television produced an episode of its program Interestelar to support this claim, featuring a third video recorded on November 7 at approximately 11pm local time.

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Alleged Attack on Domestic Animal

The broadcast from Interestelar attributed the November footage to a witness named Fernando Arteaga, a boy who allegedly captured the creature attacking a dog in the Felipe Angeles neighborhood. According to the narrated report, the entity seized the animal near the intersection of Margarita and Arroyo de las Viboras streets before releasing it at the last moment and taking flight. The program emphasized that collaborators Eduardo Gamaliel and Marcos Carrera physically visited the location to corroborate the account. A narrator highlighted a sound attributed to the flying figure, though the source of the audio was not independently established or verified by external experts.

Official Dismissal and Ornithological Counterpoints

Local authorities and media outlets have offered starkly different interpretations of the viral material. Sergio Rodriguez, the Municipal Civil Protection director for Ciudad Juarez, dismissed the prehistoric animal claims as baseless, describing the videos as digital entertainment lacking factual support. Separately, TV Azteca cited unnamed specialists who suggested the silhouette might simply be a great blue heron, a large North American bird. While the network did not name the experts or provide detailed analysis, the report leaned on general ornithological facts to cast doubt on the reptile theory.

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Geographical and Biological Analysis of Evidence

Proponents of the Pteranodon theory point to the Franklin Mountains in El Paso, Texas, visible in the background of the night footage as proof of the location. They also emphasize the biological distinction between pterosaurs and modern birds to argue against the heron identification. Pterosaurs utilized wings made of membranes supported by an elongated fourth finger, whereas birds like the great blue heron possess feathered wings. Cornell University's Lab of Ornithology notes that herons fly with broad, rounded wings, folded necks, and legs extending past their tails, features that may or may not align with the ambiguous pixels in the disputed clips.

Public Skepticism and Unresolved Questions

The internet community remains deeply divided, with many users expressing disbelief at official explanations and embracing the extraordinary nature of the footage. Comments on social media range from jokes about Jurassic Park to accusations that scientists are hiding the truth. Maussan has challenged critics to base their objections on rigorous research, asserting that his team has maintained contact with local investigators and considers the evidence absolutely authentic. However, the lack of independent verification for the audio, the witness account, and the visual data leaves the true nature of the creature unresolved.