Virgin Galactic to Launch First Dedicated Menstruation Study in Microgravity with Operation Period-01 Mission

Virgin Galactic announced a 2027 suborbital research mission, OP-01, to study menstruation in microgravity, led by Manju Bangalore and Priya Abiram of Operation Period. The mission will examine menstrual fluid dynamics and product performance, aiming to improve astronaut health and inform biomedical innovations on Earth. This is the first focused study on menstruation in space, addressing a longstanding gap in human spaceflight design.

Virgin Galactic has announced plans for a new mission in 2027, named ' Operation Period -01' or OP-01, which will be the first dedicated research mission to study menstruation in microgravity.

The mission will be led by Manju Bangalore and Priya Abiram, founders of the Gen Z-led organization Operation Period. Despite more than 100 women having traveled to space, menstruation remains understudied. The researchers aim to investigate menstrual fluid dynamics and product performance in suborbital flight, potentially yielding insights for both space travel and terrestrial biomedical research, from reproductive science to chronic conditions.

Details about the spacecraft, precise launch date, and duration remain unspecified, though Virgin Galactic confirms the flight will be suborbital. Bangalore, an astronautical engineer, and Abiram, an aerospace engineer, bring experience from NASA, Blue Origin, and other aerospace firms. Amber Favaregh of Virgin Galactic emphasized the company's commitment to inclusive human-tended research.

The mission addresses a historical design gap in human spaceflight, which has traditionally centered on a narrow definition of the human body, and seeks to ensure future exploration reflects human diversity. Currently, NASA lacks formal policies for menstrual management in space; astronauts use pads, tampons, or hormonal pills, but long missions like a round-trip to Mars would require thousands of pills and create waste disposal challenges, as noted by space gynaecologist Varsha Jain.

Recent studies, such as AstroCup's 2022 experiment sending menstrual cups to space, indicate reusable products could be viable. Operation Period's broader goal is to provide astronauts with informed choices about menstrual management, aligning space systems design with human needs and treating this research as a natural evolution in accessible spaceflight





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Virgin Galactic Operation Period Menstruation Microgravity Space Research Menstrual Health Suborbital Flight Astronaut Health Inclusive Design Biomedical Research Menstrual Products Human Spaceflight Reproductive Health Space Innovation

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