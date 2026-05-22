Virgin River Star Stewart McLean May Have Been Murdered: Police Investigate Disappearance With Homicide Findings

Following the discovery of new evidence, the disappearance of Virgin River star Stewart McLean, who is known for his roles on Supernatural and Arrow, has turned into a homicide investigation. McLean, 45, was last seen on May 15 at his home in Lions Bay, British Columbia, Canada. He was reported missing on May 18 to the Squamish RCMP. Investigators uncovered evidence leading them to believe that McLean was the victim of a homicide after an investigation initiated by Squamish RCMP. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) assumed conduct of the investigation. The Integrated Forensic Identification Service (IFIS) continues to work closely with IHIT and Squamish RCMP to advance the investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Ivanovich is described as 5ft 10, 150 lbs, with grey hair and blue eyes.

Virgin River star Stewart McLean 'may have been murdered', police confirmed on Friday, a week after he vanished. McLean, 45, also known for his roles on TV series including Supernatural and Arrow, was last seen on May 15 at his home in Lions Bay, British Columbia, Canada.

He was reported missing on May 18 to the Squamish RCMP - but following the discovery of new evidence, the disappearance has turned into a homicide investigation. Squamish RCMP said in a May 21 press release: 'Squamish RCMP initiated an investigation and, through investigative efforts, uncovered evidence that led investigators to believe Mr. McLean was the victim of a homicide.

'On May 20, IHIT (Integrated Homicide Investigation Team) deployed and assumed conduct of the investigation. 'Squamish RCMP continues to work closely with IHIT and the Integrated Forensic Identification Service (IFIS) to advance the investigation. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. McLean, who is sometimes credited as Stew McLean, is described as 5ft 10, 150 lbs, with grey hair and blue eyes





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Virgin River Star Missing Murdered Police Investigation Disappearance IHIT (Integrated Homicide Investigation Team) Integrated Forensic Identification Service (IF

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