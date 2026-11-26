Virginia Tech researchers discover a nanoscale electrical relay in heart cells that aids signal transmission alongside traditional gap junctions, challenging decades of scientific consensus on cardiac function.

A groundbreaking discovery published on November 26, 2026, in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences by Virginia Tech researchers suggests that heart muscle cells utilize a novel method to pass electrical signals beyond the direct connections previously believed to dominate scientific understanding for more than half a century.

Nanoscale Electrical Relay Mechanism

Researchers at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC have identified an additional electrical relay system involving sodium channels and the perinexus, which is a nanoscale space where neighboring heart muscle cells meet. This new finding challenges the long-held belief that gap junctions alone are responsible for the rapid transmission of electrical impulses that coordinate heart contractions.

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The study reveals that if the coordination of these signals breaks down severely enough to stop effective pumping, a person can lose consciousness within seconds and die within minutes, highlighting the critical nature of this precise electrical choreography. The newly identified mechanism acts as a rapid chain reaction where sodium rushing into one cell briefly changes the voltage in the narrow space between cells.

This voltage change helps trigger sodium channels in the neighboring cell to open, setting off its own electrical pulse. Consequently, the tiny space acts as an electrical trigger rather than merely a passive gap between cells, ensuring the signal continues to move efficiently through the heart tissue even when direct connections are weakened.

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Experimental Innovation and Stakeholder Views

Xiaobo Wu, a postdoctoral researcher in Robert Gourdie's laboratory at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC, led the study by drawing on earlier discoveries about the perinexus and how sodium channels are organized within this tiny junction. His team utilized a method called Single-on-Paired to record electrical activity from one mouse heart cell while preserving its natural end-to-end connection with a second cell.

Robert Gourdie, Fralin Biomedical Research Institute, VTC, described the significance of this space, stating, If you picture electricity passing between heart cells as a lazy river, Xiaobo's work asks you to think again. Alongside the direct connections, there is a lightning-like electrical trigger that can help the next cell fire. The tiny space between the cells is not just a gap to cross. It is part of the signaling machinery.

Seth Weinberg, professor of biomedical engineering at Ohio State, who developed the computer model used to investigate electrical signaling between the cells, provided context on the scale of this interaction. He noted that if a heart muscle cell were the length of a football field, the gap between cells would be the size of a credit card, emphasizing the minuscule dimensions of the perinexus.

Steven Poelzing, a professor at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute and co-corresponding author with Gourdie, emphasized the difficulty of the work, noting that for years they had evidence that the heart's electrical connections involve more than the channels linking one cell to another. He stated that Xiaobo has given us a way to examine that handoff between two heart cells and to begin separating the mechanisms involved.

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Real-World Impact and Future Implications

By combining experiments on pairs of mouse heart cells at Virginia Tech with computer modeling at The Ohio State University, researchers investigated how direct connections and electrical fields in the narrow space between cells contribute to the transmission of electrical signals. This multidisciplinary approach allowed them to distinguish electrical signals passed through the tiny space between cells from current flowing directly through the channels connecting them.

Wu found a distinctive electrical signature in pairs of connected heart cells that did not appear in isolated cells. When researchers lowered sodium levels and blocked gap junctions, the signature disappeared, confirming the role of sodium channels in this new pathway. Raising sodium levels brought the signature back, even while the gap junctions remained inhibited.

Scientists refer to this form of communication as ephaptic coupling, which uses changes in the electrical environment between cells to help pass the signal along rather than relying solely on channels directly connecting neighboring cells. This discovery provides a major step toward understanding how the signal keeps moving when those direct connections are weakened.

The implications of this research extend to understanding why cardiac signaling sometimes fails, which could lead to new therapeutic approaches for conditions involving arrhythmias or heart failure. The ability to measure electrical activity while preserving the interface between cells opens new avenues for studying cardiac health at the nanoscale level. This work fundamentally shifts the scientific consensus on how the heart maintains its rhythm over a long lifetime.