Virtual Reality Training Reduces Fidgeting and Improves Police Interactions for Autistic Individuals

A study published in the Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders found that a VR-based training program helped autistic participants practice police interactions in realistic scenarios, reducing fidgeting and improving key response behaviors after just three sessions.

A recent randomized controlled trial (RCT) published in the Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders suggests that virtual reality (VR)-based training may help autistic individuals navigate police interactions more effectively than video-based education alone.

Participants who used the Floreo Police Safety Module (PSM) showed reduced fidgeting, improved social responses, and better performance during live assessment interactions, consistent with reduced observable anxiety-linked behavior and improved police-interaction responses. Both intervention groups also reported greater comfort and confidence when interacting with police officers. These findings highlight the potential of immersive tools to support safer interactions in high-pressure situations, where misunderstandings can quickly escalate.

Police interactions can quickly become stressful and dangerous, particularly for autistic individuals who may struggle with unfamiliar social cues, sensory overload, or rapid verbal instructions. Studies show that autistic people face a higher risk of negative outcomes, including injury, use of force, and discrimination during law enforcement encounters. Although autism-focused police training programs are expanding, many departments in the United States still lack adequate preparation to support neurodiverse individuals.

Existing interventions often rely on role-playing exercises, but these approaches are difficult to scale and rarely capture the unpredictability of police encounters, highlighting the need for accessible, practical training tools





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Autism Virtual Reality Police Interactions Training Reduced Fidgeting Improved Social Responses

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