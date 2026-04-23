Visible Jew No Longer Safe in Britain: Man Assaulted in Horrific Antisemitic Attack

A Jewish man was subjected to a brutal antisemitic attack in Slough, Berkshire, raising concerns about the safety of visibly Jewish individuals in Britain. The incident highlights a worrying trend of rising antisemitism and the impact on the Jewish community.

A deeply disturbing incident in Slough, Berkshire, has left a 30-year-old Orthodox Jewish man fearing for his safety in Britain . The man, a father of two and a building inspector, was subjected to a vicious antisemitic attack while working on a property.

He was verbally assaulted with hateful slurs, including being called a 'dirty motherf***** Jew' and falsely accused of 'killing kids in Palestine'. The attacker also threatened physical violence, stating he would 'break your f****** jaw'. The ordeal was captured on the victim’s phone, and shockingly, a passerby was heard encouraging the assault.

This incident comes on the heels of other recent attacks targeting the Jewish community in London, including the arson of four ambulances belonging to a Jewish charity and a series of attacks on Jewish properties. The victim, whose family fled Nazi Germany seeking refuge in the UK, expressed his profound disappointment and fear. He revealed that even during the attack, he internally blamed himself for being visibly Jewish, questioning his decision not to conceal his religious identity.

He has since decided to remove his kippah when outside Jewish areas. The incident unfolded when the man was approached by a cyclist who initially shouted the slur 'dirty Jew'. The cyclist then launched into a tirade of accusations and threats, escalating the situation with the encouragement of a driver passing by. A Good Samaritan attempted to intervene, but was unsuccessful in stopping the aggressor, who only left when a neighbour threatened to call the police, responding with further abuse.

The victim was surprised and heartened by the swift and supportive response of the police, who arrived within ten minutes and actively searched for the attacker. He acknowledged a general lack of faith in institutions to adequately address antisemitism, but this experience restored some of his confidence in British law enforcement. Despite the positive police response, the incident has left a lasting impact, forcing him to reconsider his safety and visibility as a Jewish man in Britain.

He reflects on the dangers of complacency and the need to acknowledge the growing threat of extremism, while also reaffirming his belief in the fundamental tolerance and compassion of the British people. He believes that while Britain has historically been welcoming to the Jewish community, a line has been crossed in terms of tolerating extremist views. The incident underscores a growing concern within the Jewish community about the rise of antisemitism and the feeling of vulnerability in everyday life





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