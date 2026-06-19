Visiting My Dying Mother in Hospital Was a lesson in Alcoholism's Generational Trauma-and the Power of Recovery

Louise Muir-Sage recounts her final encounter with her mother, a woman destroyed by alcoholism, and reflects on how the same addiction defined her own life until she found sobriety. The piece explores the painful legacy of addiction across three generations and the difficult path to breaking the cycle.

In July 2024, Louise Muir-Sage visited her mother, Mirian, in a Great Yarmouth hospital. She was 64 but looked eighty, frail and jaundiced, reeking of alcohol.

Their conversation was strained, circling safe topics until Mirian apologized for everything. Louise, a former alcoholic herself, understood the disease that had driven her mother away. She told Mirian she had been sober for over two years. Mirian's final words were four simple ones: "I wish I had.

" She died shortly after. Alcoholism, Louise writes, is a multigenerational curse in her family. Her paternal grandmother, Gina, was a functional alcoholic, a secret spoken around. Her mother, Mirian, became astranger, lost to drink.

Louise drank heavily for twenty-two years, consuming up to forty units a week and spending an estimated £50,000 on alcohol, until she quit in April 2022. The cycle, she believes, is broken. She was raised by her father and a stepmother, Anona, who filled every maternal role. The pain of her mother's absence and the shadow of addiction are woven through her story, a testament to the disease's power and the hope of recovery





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Alcoholism Addiction Generational Trauma Recovery Sobriety Family Personal Story

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mother of Six Dies Suddenly During Taxi Ride to Family Holiday in BlackpoolLisa Osman, 46, from Moston, passed away en route to a Blackpool holiday with her family. She showed no prior signs of illness, and a post-mortem is pending. Tributes describe her as an amazing mother and community pillar.

Read more »

Easyjet issues 'important' border check warning for European holiday destinationPassengers are being urged to 'allow extra time' when visiting Gibraltar this summer

Read more »

Mother Who Poisoned Son Given Indefinite Hospital OrderA mother who poisoned her eight-year-old son, believing they should die together during a mental health crisis, has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order. The tragic death of Rhys, who had autism and mobility issues, has left a family devastated, with relatives describing him as a joyful child whose future was stolen. The court heard that the mother was suffering from a severe psychotic episode at the time, convinced her children were at risk from a paedophile ring. She was found unfit to stand trial. A harrowing 999 call captured the family discovering the boy's death. The judge imposed a hospital order as the most appropriate disposal, while police acknowledged the outcome would not erase the family's profound grief.

Read more »

UK tourists warned of extreme heat as ‘major risk’ alerts issued across SpainBrits visiting Spain should be prepared for extreme heat over the next week

Read more »