In a historic primary loss, Republican Representative Massie faced defeat from a Trump-backed challenger. Furthermore, a chicken hatched from artificial eggs, paving the way for resurrecting the extinct New Zealand moa bird and de-extincting dire wolves, as predicted by CEO Ben Lamm. Additionally, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping confirmed their political and economic understandings after meeting during a diplomatic summit. Lastly, millions of Britons suffer from ultimate D depletion, with nutrition expert Professor Cathie Martin highlighting the nation's shocking average levels, encouraging blood tests and dietary adjustments to prevent dangerous imbalances.

In a stunning result, US representative Massie , who has served since 2012, lost to former Navy Seal Ed Gallrein, a Trump -backed candidate, in the Republican primary.

A groundbreaking achievement by Colossal Biosciences aims to revive an endangered species using artificial eggs, as confirmed by CEO Ben Lamm. Additionally, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, discussing their relationship and the Iran crisis. Some British citizens struggle with deficient Vitamin D levels during winter months due to insufficient sunshine on their skin. Lastly, studies have shown promising results on the effects of Vitamin D supplementation on children's intelligence and post-operative pain





i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Massie Republican Primary Defeat Trump Xi Jinping Putin China-Russia Relations Iran Crisis Colossal Biosciences Artificial Eggs Restoring Extinct Species Dire Wolves New Zealand Moa Bird Vitamin D

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Care experienced young people in South Lanarkshire get vital supportA new Housing Promise aims to give these young adults the foundations, skills, and confidence to make a success of independent living.

Read more »

Thomas Massie Reiterates Aversion to Trump's Policies on Campaign TrailU.S. Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky continues his defiance of the Trump administration, criticizing his tax cuts, war in Iran, political money for Israel, and opposing the reopening of Epstein files, while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth campaigns for his opponent.

Read more »

Trump mocked as Republican congressman Thomas Massie bats away President’s insultsThomas Massie has mocked Donald Trump after the US president unleashed a barrage of public attacks on the Republican congressman ahead of a crucial primary election in Kentucky.

Read more »

Rep. Thomas Massie Loses Primary to Trump-Backed ChallengerThe result is a victory for the President, underscoring the strength of his influence over the Republican party

Read more »