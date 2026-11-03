Vivienne Jolie Legally Drops Pitt Surname in Los Angeles Court

Vivienne Jolie, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has legally removed the 'Pitt' surname from her name. This marks the fourth child to do so.

Vivienne Marcheline Jolie has officially severed the legal tie to her estranged father Brad Pitt by dropping his surname, becoming the fourth child of Angelina Jolie and the actor to make the change. A Los Angeles judge granted the petition on Monday to change the aspiring artist's name from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie. This judicial approval follows a rigorous legal process initiated earlier this year, confirming the teenager's desire to distance herself from the former Hollywood power couple.

Legal Proceedings and Court Approval

The court hearing took place on Monday morning, during which Vivienne's attorney, Peter Kenneth Levine, appeared remotely via the LACourtConnect system. The official decree issued by the judge confirmed that there were no objections to the petition. The document explicitly stated that the petitioner's name was changed from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie. The decree was signed and filed immediately after the court's review of the case file.

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Vivienne's legal journey began with a public notice published in The Los Angeles Daily Journal. She was required to publish this notice once a week for four consecutive weeks, running from July 24 to August 14. This standard procedural step informs the public and allows any dissenting parties to submit a written opposition before the final hearing. The final hearing was scheduled for November 2, allowing ample time for the court to review any potential challenges.

Family Precedent and Sibling Actions

Vivienne is not alone in this decision, as she follows in the footsteps of her three older siblings who have already legally removed the Pitt surname. Her twenty-year-old sister Shiloh, twenty-five-year-old brother Maddox, and twenty-one-year-old sister Zahara have all undergone similar name changes. These actions highlight a collective movement among the six children to establish individual identities separate from the high-profile custody battle that has defined their family life for years.

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Zahara and Maddox had recently taken steps to formalize their own name changes. Notices were published in the Los Angeles Daily Journal throughout June and July for both of them. Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt filed for a change to Zahara Marley Jolie, with a hearing scheduled for September 28. Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt sought a change to Maddox Chivan Jolie, with a hearing date set for September 14. These parallel processes underscore the systematic approach the siblings are taking to resolve their legal identities.

Motive and Mother's Response

The reason behind the teenager's name change is listed as personal according to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail. This move aligns with previous actions, such as when Vivienne dropped her father's surname from the Playbill program for the Broadway production of The Outsiders in May 2024. She listed her name as Vivienne Jolie while serving as a producer alongside her mother, signaling an early professional step toward this legal transition.

Angelina Jolie has publicly expressed a desire for healing regarding the family rift. A source close to Jolie told People magazine that she wants everyone to heal and emphasizes that she is not angry. The insider noted that the children's decision to speak ill of their father or share private details publicly shows their decency. Jolie reportedly believes that if people knew the whole truth, they would have more sympathy for the children and respect their choices.

Impact on the Family Dynamic

This legal update adds another layer to the ongoing estrangement between Brad Pitt and his children. A source recently told the Daily Mail that Pitt views the rift with his children as deeply painful. He reportedly believes that Angelina's role in how things unfolded represents the ultimate betrayal. The actor's perspective contrasts with Jolie's stated goal of healing and maintaining discretion.

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As Vivienne continues her studies in art, this name change solidifies her independent path. Born in 2008 alongside her twin brother Knox, she is the youngest of the former couple's six children. The legal separation from the Pitt surname reflects a broader trend among the siblings to navigate their lives and careers on their own terms, away from the media scrutiny that has followed their family since the high-profile divorce proceedings began over a decade ago.