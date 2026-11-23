Sanctioned Russian oligarch Vladimir Potanin testified in London's High Court, rejecting his ex-wife's claim of £2.1billion and dismissing her allegations regarding their private life during a historic divorce battle.

Sanctioned Russian metals tycoon Vladimir Potanin has told the High Court in London that his ex-wife Natalia Potanina exaggerated claims about their intimate life, stating she overestimated his sexual prowess. Potanin, who is worth billions and holds a majority share in mining giant Norilsk Nickel, gave evidence via video link from Moscow to refute allegations made during their ongoing legal battle.

The 65-year-old oligarch rejected his former wife's assertion that they maintained a sexual relationship two or three times a week after they separated in 2007. Potanin, who filed for divorce in Moscow in 2013 after 30 years of marriage, described the claim as an exaggeration while testifying in the case believed to be the most expensive divorce in UK history.

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Potanin Rebutts Intimacy and Financial Claims

Vladimir Potanin firmly denied the allegations, stating that the frequency of intimacy described by Natalia Potanina did not reflect reality. He told the court that while he respected his ex-wife, she was likely inflating his sexual capabilities to support her narrative in the High Court proceedings.

Potanin, who earns approximately £42.2million per year, argued that the £2.1billion settlement sought by Natalia Potanina would exceed his own current spending levels. He asserted that the amount requested is far greater than the standard of living they enjoyed during their marriage and even higher than his current expenditure as an individual.

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Natalia Potanina's Disputed Asset Transfers

The court heard evidence that Natalia Potanina gifted more than £18million to family members between late 2013 and January 2016 while their separation was underway. These transfers included £14.7million to her sister and £3.5million to one of their sons, raising questions about her current financial needs.

Lord Faulks KC, representing Vladimir Potanin, noted that as of 2018, Natalia Potanina's sister still held £9.7million of these gifted funds. Natalia Potanina admitted she did not know if the money remained with her sister and claimed she lacked access to her sister's bank statements to verify the current status of those assets.

Russian Court Judgments and Global Implications

Natalia Potanina defended her actions by citing changing circumstances, including the war between Russia and Ukraine, which she argued affected her financial situation over the last eight years. She stated that at the time of the gifts, she believed she would reach a satisfactory resolution with her husband regarding their divorce proceedings.

Potanin pointed to the earlier divorce trial in Russia, which sided with him and awarded Natalia Potanina $84million (£64.2million). He described this ruling as a diligent review by the courts that left her one of the richest women in Russia, adding that she received additional amounts upon their initial separation that made her a well-provided-for individual.

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The metals tycoon emphasized that Natalia Potanina has always been worthy of a wealthy lifestyle and that the Russian court decisions ensured she had sufficient resources. He reiterated that his offer of £25million is reasonable given her past windfalls and current financial standing, rejecting her claim that she cannot maintain her accustomed standard of living.

Upcoming Judgment in Historic Legal Battle

The hearing before Mr Justice MacDonald is scheduled to conclude in December, with a written judgment expected to follow at a later date. This case has drawn significant attention due to the immense wealth involved and the high-profile nature of the individuals involved in the English legal system.

Vladimir Potanin, who has been sanctioned by the British Government due to his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, continues to contest the claims in the UK courts. The couple, who married in 1983 and have three adult children, has been locked in this legal dispute since 2018, with the final outcome set to define one of the most significant financial settlements in recent British legal history.