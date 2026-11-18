Natalia Potanina seeks £600 million from Russian oligarch Vladimir Potanin, citing extravagant spending including a £1.7m George Michael performance, in London's High Court.

Natalia Potanina is seeking a record-breaking £600 million settlement from her former husband, Russian metals tycoon Vladimir Potanin, in a high-stakes divorce battle currently being heard at London's High Court. The proceedings have revealed the extreme depths of the couple's past wealth, including an extravagant New Year's Eve celebration in 2006 where the late pop star George Michael was flown in to perform. This specific event, costing £1.7 million, is being cited by lawyers as evidence of a lifestyle where money was truly no object.

Extravagant Spending and Court Claims

The core of Natalia Potanina's claim hinges on the assertion that the couple's financial resources were far greater than previously acknowledged in Russian courts. Her legal team, led by Charles Howard KC, presented details of the George Michael performance which took place on December 31, 2006, in Moscow. This gala occurred just sixteen days before the couple's alleged separation, serving as a poignant marker of the lifestyle Natalia argues should form the baseline for her financial settlement.

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Lawyers for Natalia Potanina argue that the sums involved are breathtaking and that her ex-husband now attempts to attribute the extravagant standard of living solely to her personal extravagance. The claim seeks £150 million for a new primary residence and a £441 million maintenance fund, totaling £600 million. If successful, this would surpass the previous record of £554 million awarded to Princess Haya bint Al Hussein against Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktum in 2021.

Oligarch's Wealth and Political Connections

Vladimir Potanin, aged 65, is one of the wealthiest individuals in the world and a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He owns a majority share in Norilsk Nickel, a global mining giant, and previously served as deputy prime minister under Boris Yeltsin. Potanin was subjected to UK sanctions in June 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, yet the British courts have affirmed their jurisdiction to hear the financial dispute. The couple, who married in 1983 when Natalia was just 17, have been locked in legal battles for years after formally ending their marriage in Russia in 2014.

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The defense is led by Baroness Shackleton, a respected divorce lawyer, who represents Vladimir Potanin. His legal team argues that Natalia has already received approximately £63 million from the marriage. They contend that this sum is substantial and sufficient, challenging the narrative that the initial settlement was inadequate given the scale of the family's assets. The dispute centers on whether the assets excluded from the initial Russian divorce proceedings should be included in this new English legal claim.

Lifestyle Details and Jurisdictional Victory

Natalia Potanina's legal submissions describe a life of fabulous wealth, featuring extensively staffed homes and holidays abroad. She maintains that during their marriage, she acted as the primary carer for their three children and earned her share of the fortune through decades of support. Her lawyers note that the initial divorce in Russia awarded her half the value of assets held directly by Vladimir, but excluded much of his vast, indirect wealth, which amounted to less than one percent of the couple's total net worth.

The High Court hearing commenced on a Monday before Mr Justice MacDonald, with a schedule of fifteen days dedicated to examining the evidence. Natalia Potanina secured the right to have these proceedings heard in Britain earlier this year, allowing her to pursue a fresh evaluation of the financial provision. The case continues to unfold as the court investigates the validity of the claims regarding the couple's actual standard of living and the appropriate division of their global empire.