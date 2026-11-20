Russian oligarch Vladimir Potanin is represented by Fiona Shackleton in a high-stakes divorce case against ex-wife Natalia Potanina, who demands £2.17 billion from his £27 billion fortune.

Sanctioned Russian mining magnate Vladimir Potanin has retained the services of Baroness Fiona Shackleton to represent him in a protracted £2 billion divorce dispute with his former spouse, Natalia Potanina. The High Court case, presided over by Mr Justice MacDonald, is centered on Natalia Potanina's demand for at least £2.17 billion from her ex-husband's estimated £27 billion fortune, which would constitute the largest divorce settlement in British legal history.

Potanin Legal Representation Details

Fiona Shackleton, widely recognized as the most prominent divorce lawyer in Britain, is leading the legal defense for the 65-year-old metals tycoon. Baroness Shackleton brings a formidable reputation to the proceedings, having previously advised high-profile figures including King Charles during his separation from Princess Diana in 1996 and actress Isla Fisher before her split from Sacha Baron Cohen in 2022. Her appointment signals the extreme seriousness with which Vladimir Potanin is approaching the financial claims laid out by Natalia Potanina in the London court.

Also read Natalia Potanina Seeks £2bn Divorce Settlement from Sanctioned Tycoon Vladimir Potanin

Natalia Potanina Financial Claims Breakdown

Natalia Potanina's legal team, led by Frances Hughes, presented a detailed breakdown of her financial demands during the hearing. The plaintiff is seeking £150 million for the acquisition of a new primary residence and £441 million for a maintenance fund. These specific figures are part of a total claim that aims to surpass the £554 million award granted to Princess Haya bint Al Hussein against Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in 2021, establishing a new precedent for ultra-high-net-worth divorce settlements in the UK.

Legal Thresholds And Minimum Settlements

Legal representatives for Natalia Potanina have argued that even if the court deems the full £2.17 billion request excessive, they maintain that a minimum award of £600 million is necessary. This floor amount is justified by the need to maintain the standard of living the former couple enjoyed during their marriage, which began with their wedding in 1983 when Natalia Potanina was just 17 years old. The 15-day hearing commenced on Wednesday, establishing the timeline for judicial review of these substantial asset division requests.

Advertisement

Vladimir Potanin Wealth And Background

Vladimir Potanin's wealth stems primarily from his majority shareholding in Norilsk Nickel, a global leader in nickel and palladium production, which he accumulated following the collapse of the Soviet Union. He previously served as deputy prime minister under Boris Yeltsin and is known to be an associate of Vladimir Putin. The British government has imposed sanctions on him due to his political connections and relationship with the Russian leadership, complicating the international dimensions of this domestic legal battle.

Historical Context Of High Stakes Divorces

The current proceedings are being closely watched against the backdrop of other record-breaking divorces handled by the legal team. Baroness Shackleton previously negotiated a £17 million settlement for Princess Diana and secured significant outcomes in the divorces of the Duke and Duchess of York. The outcome of Potanin versus Potanina will likely influence future negotiations for other wealthy individuals involved in cross-border marital disputes within the British legal system.