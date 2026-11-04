Soviet chemist Vladimir Uglev, who created the Novichok nerve agent used in the Salisbury poisonings, has died aged 80 after facing persecution for criticizing the Russian government.

Vladimir Uglev, the Soviet scientist who played a pivotal role in developing the deadly Novichok nerve agent, has died at the age of eighty. He passed away on October 26 in Russia, though his death was not publicly disclosed until more than a week later by the independent investigative outlet The Insider. The precise cause of his death remains unknown, and the reason for the delayed announcement has not been clarified.

Uglev was a key figure in a team of Soviet scientists who created the chemical weapon known as A-234. This substance was later utilized by Russian intelligence operatives in the 2018 attempted assassination of Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, England. Uglev's legacy is now defined by his technical involvement in the program and his subsequent vocal criticism of the Russian government.

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Uglev Admits Role in Salisbury Nerve Agent

Sergei Skripal, a former Russian double agent, was found unconscious on a bench in Salisbury in March 2018 alongside his daughter, Yulia. Both survived the attack, but Dawn Sturgess, a forty-four-year-old British woman, died after coming into contact with discarded Novichok residue from a perfume bottle. Uglev publicly identified the substance used in the attack as A-234, stating he had no doubt regarding its identity.

He described his familiarity with the chemical with profound confidence, saying he knew Novichok like a mother knows her child. Uglev suggested that the high purity of the sample found at the scene indicated it might have been a batch produced by his own hands. He characterized the event as a state-level hit and one of the most serious acts of terrorism ever committed against a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

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Persecution and Threats Against the Scientist

After speaking out against the Russian government, Vladimir Uglev faced immediate and severe retaliation. Days after making his statements public, he was struck by a car on a pedestrian crossing near his home in the Black Sea resort of Anapa. The collision resulted in head and arm injuries after he was thrown onto the vehicle's bonnet and struck the windscreen. Although he suspected the incident might have been a targeted attack, he initially believed it was an accident.

The harassment did not stop with the traffic incident. Anapa authorities later smeared him with false allegations of being a paedophile, supported by anonymous posters that appeared in the community. Police searched his home, examined his electronic devices, and took his fingerprints, yet found no evidence to support the claims. Authorities refused to take action against the accusers, despite Uglev's assertion that the actions were instigated by Putin's secret services.

Condemnation of Navalny Poisoning and State Policy

Uglev also condemned the August 2020 poisoning of Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader who survived the attack but later died in a penal colony in February 2024. Uglev acknowledged the extreme danger of publicly challenging the Russian authorities, noting that while everyone is afraid, one must control that fear. He assisted independent investigators in examining the activities of Russian intelligence services and their use of chemical weapons to target civilians.

Christo Grozev, an investigative journalist, noted that while Uglev was responsible for developing the powerful toxin, he became an outspoken critic of its use in later years. Grozev highlighted that Uglev directly contradicted Kremlin denials in both the Skripal and Navalny cases. His testimony provided critical context to the political and human rights implications of these state-sponsored attacks.

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Legacy and Recent Public Inquiry Findings

Vladimir Uglev was born in Kirovsk in September 1946 and trained as a chemist in Moscow. He worked from 1975 to 1990 at a secretive Soviet chemical weapons research establishment in the Saratov region, where he developed some of the earliest Novichok agents. His work occurred during a period of intense secrecy, as evidenced by visits from Western diplomats and journalists to facilities in Shikhany, Saratov region, in 1987.

The December 2025 British public inquiry into the Salisbury assassination operation concluded that the attack was authorized by Vladimir Putin. The inquiry determined that the operation was intended to demonstrate Russian power. Uglev's death marks the end of a complex legacy, from his role as a creator of one of the world's deadliest weapons to his final years as a whistleblower against the regime he once served.