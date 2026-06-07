Vlahovic Transfer Standoff: Juventus Star's Agent in Final Contract Talks Amid Interest from Chelsea, Bayern, and Barcelona

Dusan Vlahovic's future is uncertain as his father and agent meets with Juventus for final contract negotiations. Multiple top clubs including Chelsea, Newcastle, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich are monitoring the situation, while Juventus prepare by targeting Randal Kolo Muani. Additionally, Chelsea are reviving interest in Mike Maignan.

The transfer situation of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is approaching a critical juncture. His father and agent, Milos Vlahovic , is scheduled to hold a final 'do-or-die' meeting with Juventus executives to negotiate a new contract.

The 26-year-old Serbian international's current deal expires at the end of the month. While Vlahovic is reportedly open to extending his stay in Turin, his father is actively exploring alternatives and has already conducted preliminary discussions with several top European clubs. These include Chelsea and Newcastle United from the Premier League, as well as Spanish giants Barcelona and German champions Bayern Munich.

This approach from multiple suitors has created a sense of pessimism regarding the chances of a new agreement with Juventus, who are already preparing for a potential departure by targeting Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani as a replacement. A significant factor complicating Vlahovic's future is the absence of Champions League football at his potential new destinations. Neither Chelsea nor Newcastle United qualified for the competition next season, which could be a decisive drawback for a player of his ambitions.

The Serbian forward's priorities likely include regular participation in Europe's premier club tournament. Meanwhile, his current club, Juventus, is a traditional powerhouse but recently experienced turbulence, including a points deduction that affected their league position. The situation remains fluid, with the forthcoming meeting intended to determine whether a compromise can be reached or if an exit is imminent. In related transfer news, Chelsea are also considering a move for AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

The interest is described as a revival of a previous pursuit, prompted by concerns over the consistency of current goalkeeper Robert Sanchez. French international Maignan is viewed by many pundits, including former England player Paul Scholes, as an upgrade.

However, Chelsea have not yet lodged a formal offer. The club may await the official appointment of a new sporting director, potentially Luis Campos, before making a concrete decision on their goalkeeping options. Maignan himself is reportedly interested in a transfer following a 'frustrating season' with Milan, though his current club would demand a significant fee. The situation underscores Chelsea's broader strategy to strengthen their squad across multiple positions during the upcoming summer window





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