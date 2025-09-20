Vogue Williams and Daisy Lowe Shine at RIXO Presentation During London Fashion Week

Vogue Williams and Daisy Lowe turned heads at the RIXO presentation during London Fashion Week, showcasing their stylish outfits alongside other celebrities. The event celebrated RIXO's 10th anniversary and unveiled its Spring/Summer 2026 collection.

Vogue Williams and Daisy Lowe graced the RIXO presentation at a gallery in Hanover Square during London Fashion Week on Friday, showcasing elegant and stylish ensembles. Vogue, the Irish presenter, looked effortlessly chic in a black halterneck dress. This stunning attire featured a plunging halterneck neckline, a gold coin belt that cinched her waist, and a figure-hugging silhouette. She elevated her look with black pointed open-toe heels and carried a leopard print jacket.

Vogue completed her appearance with a collection of gold earrings, layered gold necklaces, and a mix of silver bracelets. Fashion model Daisy Lowe, 36, also made a statement, turning heads in an antelope-print silk dress. Her ensemble included three-quarter-length puffed sleeves, a V-neckline, and a flowing skirt. Daisy added height with black open-toe heels and carried a sleek black mini clutch. She accessorized with a gold choker necklace and a bold gold bracelet, exhibiting a refined sense of style. The event was a significant occasion, as RIXO celebrated its 10th anniversary, marking a milestone in the fashion industry. \The presentation drew a host of A-list guests, adding to the event's allure and excitement. Diana Vickers, Kimberley Walsh, Hannah Cooper, and Joel Dommett were among the celebrities in attendance, alongside RIXO co-founders Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey. Diana sported a chic black turtleneck mini dress paired with black leather knee-high boots. Kimberley wowed in a black polka-dot dress that featured puffed sleeves and a leopard print skirt, exemplifying her fashionable choices. Hannah Cooper chose a silk leopard print dress with tie-up detailing at the bust and delicate lace trims, attended by her husband, Joel Dommett, demonstrating her own unique style. Model Leonie Hanne showcased her toned legs in an effortlessly stylish champagne silk mini dress, further proving the diversity in fashion choices. The atmosphere was filled with positive energy, highlighting the joyful reunion of fashion enthusiasts and influential personalities during London Fashion Week. RIXO's Spring/Summer 2026 collection, titled We Are One, was unveiled, showcasing the brand's dedication to celebrating humanity. \The Spring/Summer 2026 collection, titled We Are One, marked a vibrant celebration of humanity. As part of the special SS26 showcase, RIXO collaborated with Liberty Fabrics to debut a series of exclusive designs spotlighting the iconic British textile house's signature prints. This collaboration brought together two titans in the fashion world, emphasizing the importance of heritage and innovation. The presentation stayed true to RIXO's core values: free-spirited, bold in color and print, and imbued with a feminine, vintage-inspired charm. This celebration also marked the 10th anniversary of RIXO, a significant event highlighting their successful journey in the fashion world. The presentation underscored the importance of style, individuality, and the vibrant spirit of London Fashion Week, confirming RIXO's significant contribution to fashion





