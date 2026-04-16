Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews Announce Fourth Child

Presenter Vogue Williams and her husband Spencer Matthews revealed they are expecting their fourth child during a family vacation in St. Barts, sharing joyful updates on Instagram.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews are celebrating the joyful arrival of their fourth child . The television presenter, aged 40, and her former reality star husband, 37, took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the happy news, sharing a series of heartwarming pictures from a family vacation in St. Barts .

The captivating images, taken on a sun-drenched beach, showcased Vogue proudly displaying her blossoming baby bump in a stylish black-and-white bikini paired with a matching sarong. Spencer was captured gazing lovingly at his wife, their faces radiating happiness as they posed with their three children: Theodore, seven, Gigi, five, and Otto, three. The couple captioned the post with an enthusiastic 'BABY NUMBER 4 INCOMING… ❤️❤️.'

This announcement comes after the couple faced and dispelled rumors of marital strain. Previously, speculation arose when they did not publicly acknowledge their seventh wedding anniversary, coinciding with Spencer's decision to step back from their joint podcast, Spencer & Vogue, to pursue his solo venture, Untapped. Addressing these whispers in an interview with The Sun, Vogue emphatically stated that their marriage is strong and that they are a happy couple, emphasizing that only their own truth matters. She recalled the public's reaction to Spencer leaving their podcast, noting, 'When he left our podcast, everyone was like, What's going on?'

Vogue also expressed concern about their children encountering such 'baseless and cruel' gossip at school. Earlier, she had directly refuted these claims on Instagram, assuring her followers, 'It’s with great sadness that I have to let you know that Spen and I are NOT breaking up!' She continued to voice her disappointment at the persistent untrue narrative, stating, 'I usually avoid addressing baseless and cruel rumours, but this just keeps coming up. It’s disappointing to see this narrative being pushed almost daily when it’s absolutely not true, and much more importantly, I don’t want my children hearing these lies in the playground. We’re not sure what the angle is or where it’s coming from, but the whole thing feels very strange and mean. We’re very happily married and in love and I hope posting the truth on my own platform might make it stop.'

When questioned by The Sun about whether her denial had quelled the rumors, she wryly responded, 'Of course not! I’ll probably not bother next time.'

Despite the past rumors, the couple has appeared to be in perfect harmony, enjoying a sun-soaked getaway in St. Barts. Recent Instagram snapshots have depicted them intimately enjoying each other's company amidst the idyllic island setting. Spencer, whose family owns a hotel on the island, was seen showcasing his toned physique while posing on the beach. Vogue looked radiant in her vibrant swimwear, accessorized with a chic pink hat and oversized sunglasses. The family album also included candid moments of them cherishing quality time with their three young children. Vogue was also photographed relaxing on the beach, looking stunning in a white lace shirt that accentuated her toned legs as she posed against the sandy backdrop. Their extended stay and public displays of affection suggest a united and joyful family unit, now set to grow by one more





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Vogue Williams Spencer Matthews Fourth Child Celebrity Baby St. Barts

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