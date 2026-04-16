Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews Expecting Fourth Child

Presenter Vogue Williams and her husband, former reality star Spencer Matthews, have joyfully announced they are expecting their fourth child. The couple revealed the news on Instagram during a family trip to St. Barts, showcasing Vogue's baby bump and expressing their excitement. Williams has also recently addressed and refuted past rumors of marital trouble, emphasizing the strength and happiness of their relationship.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews are expanding their family once more, with the presenter announcing she is pregnant with their fourth child. The 40-year-old television personality and her 37-year-old husband, a former reality star, revealed the heartwarming news on Instagram during a family vacation in St. Barts. In a series of affectionate social media posts, Williams proudly displayed her baby bump while wearing a stylish black-and-white bikini and a matching sarong.

Matthews was seen gazing lovingly at his wife, capturing the joyful anticipation of their growing family. The couple, who are already parents to Theodore, seven, Gigi, five, and Otto, three, shared their excitement with fans, captioning a beachside photo with the announcement: BABY NUMBER 4 INCOMING… ❤️❤️. Their union, which began in 2018, has recently navigated through public scrutiny following speculation about their relationship. These rumors intensified after they notably did not publicly acknowledge their seventh wedding anniversary and after Spencer stepped down from their joint podcast, Spencer & Vogue, to concentrate on his solo project, Untapped. However, Williams has consistently refuted these claims, asserting that their marriage is strong and they are very much a happy couple. She candidly spoke to The Sun, emphasizing that at this stage of her life, only their own truth matters. She recalled the public reaction when her husband left their podcast, noting that many questioned what was happening. Williams also expressed concern about their children potentially hearing 'baseless and cruel' gossip at school. Earlier, she directly addressed these rumors on Instagram, stating: It’s with great sadness that I have to let you know that Spen and I are NOT breaking up! She elaborated, explaining her reluctance to engage with unfounded rumors but felt compelled to do so in this instance, as the narrative persisted. She found it disheartening that this false narrative was being pushed so frequently. Most importantly, she did not want her children to be exposed to these lies at school. Williams described the situation as perplexing and unkind, reiterating their deep happiness and love for each other. She expressed hope that by sharing the truth on her own platform, the speculation might cease. When asked if her previous denial had quelled the rumors, she admitted to The Sun that it had not, and she might not bother addressing them again in the future. Despite the gossip, the couple has been observed enjoying a tranquil and affectionate time together in St. Barts over the past week. Recent Instagram photos have shown them sharing intimate moments on the beach, with Spencer showcasing his physique while posing with Vogue, who looked radiant in her swimwear. Their family vacation also included quality time with their three children, with Vogue being seen relaxing on the sand in a white lace shirt, highlighting her toned legs





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