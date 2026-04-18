Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews Expecting Fourth Child Amid Rumours of Marriage Strength

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have announced they are expecting their fourth child, a joyous occasion shared from a family trip to St. Barts. This news comes after the couple, who have faced marriage crisis rumours in recent months, are reportedly stronger than ever, with sources attributing their renewed bond to the upcoming arrival of their baby.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have shared the joyous news that they are expecting their fourth child, revealing their pregnancy during a sun-drenched family holiday in St. Barts. This delightful announcement comes after a period where the couple, who have been married since 2018 and are already parents to Theodore, seven, Gigi, five, and Otto, three, have navigated persistent rumours of marital difficulties.

Vogue, a 40-year-old podcaster, and her 37-year-old former reality star husband, Spencer, have worked to dispel these whispers, with Vogue previously emphasizing the strength of their relationship. Last year, speculation intensified when the couple did not publicly acknowledge their seventh wedding anniversary, and Spencer stepped back from their joint podcast, 'Spencer & Vogue,' to pursue his solo venture, Untapped. This followed earlier challenges, notably Spencer's past struggles with alcohol, which had significantly impacted their relationship, particularly during Vogue's first pregnancy. Spencer has openly discussed the 'divide in their relationship' that occurred due to his drinking, admitting he eventually recognized his habits were not typical. Despite these past hurdles, sources close to the couple suggest that the upcoming arrival of their fourth child has served to strengthen their bond, fostering an even brighter outlook for their future together. An insider revealed that while the baby might be perceived as a 'band-aid baby,' it was conceived with immense love and has brought them closer than ever. The source elaborated, 'Spencer is very aware of the issues he has surrounding drinking – the problem is when he gets together with his mates, loses control and makes decisions that he never would have made when he was sober. He has promised Vogue he will be committed to his sober life again and has thrown himself back into his challenges, so there is no temptation to drink. It really is his demon.' This renewed commitment to sobriety and their shared happiness is a testament to their resilience. Vogue herself has consistently refuted claims of trouble, asserting in past interviews that their marriage is secure and that only their own truth matters. She recalled the public reaction to Spencer's podcast departure, noting that it fueled external speculation. The presenter also expressed concern about her children encountering 'baseless and cruel' gossip at school. In a heartfelt Instagram post, she addressed the rumours directly, stating, 'It's with great sadness that I have to let you know that Spen and I are NOT breaking up! I usually avoid addressing baseless and cruel rumours, but this just keeps coming up. It's disappointing to see this narrative being pushed almost daily when it's absolutely not true, and much more importantly, I don't want my children hearing these lies in the playground. We're not sure what the angle is or where it's coming from, but the whole thing feels very strange and mean. We're very happily married and in love and I hope posting the truth on my own platform might make it stop.' Despite her previous attempts to quell the gossip, Vogue admitted to The Sun that such denials often go unheard. The couple's announcement was accompanied by heartwarming beach photos from St. Barts, where Vogue proudly displayed her baby bump in a bikini and sarong, with Spencer gazing at her affectionately. Their caption, accompanied by a string of heart emojis, simply read: 'BABY NUMBER 4 INCOMING… ❤️❤️.' This joyous news follows Vogue's candid reflections on motherhood, where she expressed her love for having children and the newborn phase, even stating she would 'have a million kids' if she could, finding motherhood to be her 'favourite thing in the world.' The couple's representatives have been contacted by the Daily Mail for further comment





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