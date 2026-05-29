Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews Expecting Fourth Child as Spencer Eyes Fifth and Vogue Shares Miscarriage Journey

Media personalities Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews announce their fourth pregnancy after overcoming miscarriages. Spencer reveals hopes for a fifth child, while Vogue openly discusses the emotional impact of pregnancy loss and her difficult experiences with miscarriage, emphasizing the importance of shared stories and support. The couple also acknowledge their reliance on nannies to balance demanding careers and expanding family.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews , both well-known media personalities, are preparing to welcome their fourth child together. The couple, who already share three children-sons Theodore, eight, and Otto, four, and daughter Gigi, six-have recently announced that they are expecting again.

In a candid interview, Spencer Matthews, 37, expressed his enthusiasm for expanding their family further, revealing that he hopes to have a fifth child with Vogue.

"I like the sound of baby number five," he said. "Vogue's Irish, you see. It won't be too long before she wants a fifth. I'm sure of it.

I can't wait!

" He also acknowledged the practical support they receive, stating that they rely on nannies to help manage childcare alongside their full-time careers. "Yes to nannies. We both work full time so thankfully we do have the help," he told Closer Magazine. Vogue Williams, 40, has been open about the challenges she faced in reaching this point, having experienced two miscarriages before conceiving her fourth child.

On the Great Company podcast with Jamie Laing, she described the emotional toll of pregnancy loss, saying, "You just feel like your whole body has failed you and you're on your own and you keep thinking, 'Why me? Why me?

'" She explained that hearing other women's stories about miscarriage provided her with comfort and a sense of community, noting, "I just realised it happens to so many... it's literally every second woman. " Vogue reflected on the depth of pain associated with later-term losses, adding, "I've had friends who have had extremely late miscarriages, and I look at that and think it must be the most difficult thing in the world.

" Despite her desire to grow their family, Vogue admitted that she finds pregnancy difficult, joking that if given a choice, she would "give birth 10 times" rather than endure pregnancy again. "Everyone is so nice to you when you're giving birth," she remarked. Spencer also touched on the journey to this pregnancy, describing it as more challenging than previous ones.

"We're so happy. We feel very... hard this time round to get to where we wanted," he said.

"Definitely more bumps in the road in order to actually get pregnant, but obviously we feel really fortunate anyway to have three kids, but this one's been harder to get to that, well this bit, the announcing, but also just to actually get to where we wanted to be, has been rough. " Vogue shared details of her first miscarriage, which occurred before her daughter Gigi was born, around the four-week mark, describing it as "awful" but noting that she became pregnant again quickly.

The second miscarriage happened last year at approximately 12 weeks. She recalled going for a scan alone, having already told family and a few colleagues about the pregnancy.

"I went to the 12 week scan on my own," she said. The doctor discovered that while the pregnancy sac was present, the embryo had not developed, leaving Vogue in a state of limbo where her body still believed it was pregnant.

"I was three months along and was just like, 'I'm really sorry, it's just, it's not it's not really a pregnancy and you're going to have to get well, there's a couple of options,'" she explained. After receiving care from the NHS at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, which she praised, Vogue and Spencer continued their efforts to conceive, ultimately leading to the current pregnancy.

Their story highlights both the joy of growing a family and the often-unspoken struggles of miscarriage, a topic they are now willing to discuss openly to help others facing similar experiences





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