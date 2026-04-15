Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews Share Loving Moments During St. Barts Family Holiday

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews were pictured enjoying a romantic and fun-filled family vacation in St. Barts, putting on a loved-up display and dispelling any lingering rumours about their marriage.

Bikini-clad Vogue Williams and shirtless Spencer Matthews radiated affection during a sun-drenched family getaway to the picturesque island of St. Barts on Monday. The Irish media personality, a vibrant 40-year-old, is currently indulging in an extended spring break on the idyllic Caribbean island alongside her husband and their three young children: daughter Gigi and sons Theodore and Otto.

Vogue captivated onlookers, showcasing her enviably toned physique in a daringly cut animal print bikini. Later, she gracefully added a flowing, sheer kaftan, enhancing her beachside elegance. Meanwhile, Spencer, 37, proudly displayed his deep tan and muscular build as he ambled along the sandy shore, clad in casual light grey swimming trunks. At one point, the couple shared a tender embrace, with Spencer wrapping his arms around his stunning wife, a clear testament to their enduring connection.

This heartwarming display comes after Vogue has consistently refuted past rumours suggesting a potential marital crisis, adamantly insisting that she and her husband are happy and their marriage remains secure. She recently confided in The Sun, revealing that she has reached a personal milestone where only their own truth and happiness matter, emphatically stating that they are a very happy couple. She reminisced about a time when Spencer's departure from their shared podcast led to widespread speculation, admitting that such gossip caused her significant worry, particularly concerning the impact it could have on their children hearing these unsubstantiated and hurtful narratives at school.

Vogue had previously taken to Instagram to address these persistent rumours directly, posting a heartfelt message to her followers: It's with great sadness that I have to let you know that Spen and I are NOT breaking up! I usually avoid addressing baseless and cruel rumours, but this just keeps coming up. It's disappointing to see this narrative being pushed almost daily when it's absolutely not true, and much more importantly, I don't want my children hearing these lies in the playground. We're not sure what the angle is or where it's coming from, but the whole thing feels very strange and mean. We're very happily married and in love and I hope posting the truth on my own platform might make it stop.

When asked if her denial had successfully quieted the gossip, she candidly told The Sun: Of course not! I'll probably not bother next time. You're just wasting your energy. I feel like I've hit a point in my life where it only matters what I know and what our truth is. When you're in the public eye, you can kind of expect stuff like that. We're happy, our relationship is solid, and we're having a great time, our kids are happy, and that's all that matters.

Spencer himself recently shared his perspective on working with Vogue, admitting he found competing with her for jobs to be grating. He explained how their collaborative projects sometimes morphed into a constant competition, leading to his decision to step down from their joint podcast. Speaking on Matt Willis's On the Mend podcast, Spencer reflected: She's an incredible woman, you know? Anyone that's met my wife, you know, immediately loves her. She's easily the favourite of the two of us. Back in those early stages, we had a TV show together called the Spencer and Vogue Show. We had a podcast together called Spencer & Vogue. So that of course is the sense of competition, like who's funnier? We're constantly competing.

The family appeared to be thoroughly enjoying their time together, with Vogue later donning a sheer kaftan, Spencer soaking up the sun, and the couple engaging in conversation on the shore. They were accompanied by a group of friends, and Vogue accessorised her beach look with dark sunglasses before cooling off with a dip in the sea, proudly displaying her impressive physique. Spencer was also seen showcasing his muscular build. The family, who share three children, were observed relaxing in the ocean, embodying a picture of domestic bliss.

This vacation follows a recent report detailing Vogue's appearance paddleboarding with her children at the in-laws' Eden Roc resort in St Barts, where she was also seen in a string bikini, highlighting her incredible physique.





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Vogue Williams Spencer Matthews St. Barts Celebrity Couple Family Holiday

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