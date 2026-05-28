Vogue Williams Calls Divorce from Brian McFadden 'Embarrassing' and 'Humiliating' in Candid Interview

In a heartfelt podcast discussion, Vogue Williams reveals the deep embarrassment and sense of failure she felt during her 2017 divorce from Brian McFadden, attributing her distress to societal judgment and public scrutiny. She also shares her journey toward healing, her current family life with husband Spencer Matthews, and her emotional experience with miscarriage.

Vogue Williams has openly discussed the emotional toll of her divorce from Westlife singer Brian McFadden, describing it as 'really embarrassing' and 'humiliating' after their split in 2017.

The Irish television presenter, now 40, shared these reflections during a candid conversation with Jamie Laing on his Great Company podcast. At the time, she explained that the breakup felt especially difficult because people in her social circle had anticipated the separation, leading to widespread speculation and gossip. She recalled the couple issuing a public statement she now calls 'cringy' and unnecessary, adding that the pressure made her feel like a personal failure.

Looking back, Vogue acknowledges that her younger self was overly concerned with others' opinions, though she maintains no ill will toward her ex-husband. She emphasized that both have moved on and that she would greet him without hesitation if they crossed paths today. The relationship between Vogue Williams and Brian McFadden began in May 2011 when they met and quickly decided to live together in Australia, where McFadden was working as a judge on Australia's Got Talent.

Their romance progressed rapidly, with McFadden proposing eight months later. The couple married in a picturesque ceremony in Tuscany in September 2012, but the marriage lasted only three years. After moving back to Ireland, they announced their separation in a joint tweet, expressing sadness but emphasizing their continued friendship and mutual respect.

Vogue later revealed that she was coping with the death of her father and a strained relationship with her mother when she met McFadden, and that she initially sought an escape through the relationship. Her older brother's lighthearted comment about attending a potential second wedding, which he later did, underscores how her family perceived the relationship's fragility from the start.

Today, Vogue Williams is happily married to Spencer Matthews, with whom she shares three children: sons Theodore (eight) and Otto (four), and daughter Gigi (six). The couple wed in June 2018 in a small ceremony in Scotland while Vogue was seven months pregnant with Theodore. They are currently expecting their fourth child. In the same podcast interview, Vogue also spoke emotionally about experiencing two miscarriages, including one particularly heartbreaking loss a year ago.

She described feeling as though her body had 'failed' her and initially questioned, 'Why me?

' but found solace in learning how common miscarriages are after reading about other women's experiences. She stressed the importance of open conversation about the issue, noting that it affects many women and that sharing stories helps reduce the sense of isolation. Her reflections highlight both the personal growth she has achieved since her divorce and her advocacy for reducing stigma around reproductive health challenges





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Vogue Williams Brian Mcfadden Divorce Spencer Matthews Miscarriage Great Company Podcast Celebrity Relationships

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