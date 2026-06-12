Vogue Williams Regrets Early 50/50 Financial Split With Husband Spencer Matthews and Teases "Mad" Fourth Child's Name

Vogue Williams has disclosed her regret over insisting on splitting all costs 50/50 during the initial dating phase with Spencer Matthews. Moreover, the pregnant star has revealed that the name chosen for their fourth child is notably unconventional, describing it as f****d and mad.

Vogue Williams , the television personality and podcast host, has opened up about a significant personal regret concerning the financial dynamics of her early relationship with her husband, Spencer Matthews .

During a recent episode of the celebrity reality series Celebrity Gogglebox, which she co-viewed with her best friend and podcast co-host Joanne McNally, the conversation turned to gender roles and modern relationship expectations. Vogue, who is currently pregnant with the couple's fourth child, reflected on her insistence eight years ago, when they first began dating, on splitting all expenses equally.

She described this stance as one of her biggest regrets, admitting, When I got together with Spencer, I insisted on paying my way and it's one of my biggest regrets 8 years on, paying 50% of everything. Joanne McNally responded with characteristic humor, teasing, You tried to make a point and you shot yourself in the feminist foot. Vogue concurred with a laugh, acknowledging the long-term perspective, Listen, I didn't think I would be here eight years later.

To which Joanne added, I don't think anyone did! , highlighting how the couple's enduring partnership has shaped her evolving viewpoint. The friends also explored their contrasting approaches to domestic life, particularly regarding the simple act of making a bed. Vogue expressed her need for order, stating, It does amaze me how different we are.

I couldn't leave the house without making my bed - I'd feel quite uncomfortable. Joanne, in contrast, downplayed the urgency of such a chore, joking that she would only consider it if a romantic prospect were visiting, before quipping, I'd just s**g him on the couch! , showcasing their divergent personalities. Separately, Vogue has created a buzz about the impending name of her fourth child.

On her popular podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, she warned listeners that the name the couple have chosen is, in her words, f****d and mad. She elaborated on how even her co-host was visibly startled upon hearing it, recounting that Joanne flinched. Joanne confirmed the name's intensity, calling it the heaviest hitter yet among their three existing children: Theodore, seven, Gigi, five, and Otto, three.

To provide an escape route for the future child, Vogue revealed they plan to give the baby a more conventional middle name as a potential alternative. She shared a past family anecdote where Spencer's father suggested she might prefer to use a more traditional middle name like Maria, but Spencer defended her, noting she was already an adult. Vogue concluded with a wry observation about her impact on the Matthews family legacy, stating, I'm bringing the Matthews family name down.

These candid discussions offer a glimpse into the pragmatic evolution of Vogue's ideals within her long-term relationship and the playful yet weighty considerations surrounding the addition of another member to their high-profile family





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Vogue Williams Spencer Matthews Celebrity Gogglebox My Therapist Ghosted Me Joanne Mcnally Relationship Finances Feminism Baby Name Fourth Child Made In Chelsea

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pregnant Vogue Williams reveals 'mad' name for 4th child with Spencer MatthewsVogue has commented on the name she and Spencer have chosen for their unborn baby as they prepare to welcome their fourth child

Read more »

Vogue Williams' favourite collagen face mask to use during pregnancy is under £3Vogue Williams has shared her favourite hydrating collagen face mask – and it's now under £3 per mask in the Amazon Prime Day sale making it perfect for an easy pamper night

Read more »

Vogue Williams says 'I'm just going to warn everyone' over 'mad' name for babyVogue Williams is expecting her fourth child with Spencer Matthews and has shared that the baby name she loves is 'mad', leaving best friend and podcast co-host Joanne McNally taken aback.

Read more »

Vogue Williams Shares Name She and Spencer Love, 'F***d,' Sparks SpeculationVogue Williams shares the name she and Spencer have fallen in love with, 'f***d,' and discusses how everything associated with their fourth child will be 'away with the fairies' due to entering 'La La Land'.

Read more »