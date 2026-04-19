Vogue Williams Reveals Two Miscarriages Before Fourth Pregnancy

Television presenter Vogue Williams has opened up about suffering two miscarriages before conceiving her fourth child with husband Spencer Matthews. She detailed the emotional impact of these losses, including feeling her body had failed her and the anxiety experienced during her current pregnancy.

Television presenter and model Vogue Williams , aged 40, has candidly shared her experiences with pregnancy loss, revealing she suffered two miscarriages prior to conceiving her fourth child with her husband, Spencer Matthews . The couple recently announced their happy news that they are expecting another addition to their growing family. In a personal video shared on her YouTube channel, Vogue described the profound emotional toll of her miscarriages.

She spoke of feeling as though her body had betrayed her during these devastating experiences. While the couple is overjoyed to be pregnant again, Vogue admitted that the past losses have instilled a sense of nervousness throughout this current pregnancy. She recounted her first miscarriage as an incredibly upsetting event, which occurred before the birth of their daughter, Gigi, in 2020. The heartbreak resurfaced last year when, during a 12-week scan, she was informed that the pregnancy was not viable as the embryo had failed to develop. Vogue detailed the emotional impact of this second loss, describing it as awful and heartbreaking. She and Spencer expressed feeling both embarrassed and deeply saddened by this particular miscarriage. Vogue confessed to experiencing a sense of her body failing her, an emotion that lingered despite the couple's overall gratitude for their existing children. Spencer echoed these sentiments, stating that while they are incredibly happy and fortunate to have three children, this pregnancy journey has been more challenging, with significant obstacles to overcome before reaching this announcement stage. He emphasized the rough road they navigated to conceive again, highlighting the emotional and physical toll it took. Reflecting on her first miscarriage, Vogue explained it happened very early in her pregnancy, even before any scans were possible, perhaps only a month into the gestation. She described it as a swift and intensely upsetting experience. Due to the quickness of subsequent conception, she admitted she hadn't dwelled on it excessively at the time. However, the miscarriage last year was profoundly different. She was already three months pregnant and had begun sharing the news with some close family members, her brother, sister, and colleagues. She had intentionally delayed telling her children, wanting to ensure the pregnancy was progressing well. Her decision not to have an early scan, which she now considers a regrettable oversight, stemmed from a desire not to cause unnecessary worry or make a fuss. The 12-week scan for the miscarriage last year was particularly harrowing. Vogue attended the appointment alone, having only confided in a select few. She immediately sensed the doctor's unease. She explained that the pregnancy sac was present, but the embryo had not grown, and her body was still behaving as if it were pregnant. While natural miscarriages often resolve on their own, this situation required intervention. She was informed that it was not a viable pregnancy and that there were options to manage the situation. Vogue expressed immense gratitude to the staff at Chelsea and Westminster NHS for their compassionate care during this difficult time. She conveyed her overwhelming desire to no longer feel pregnant when the reality of the non-viable pregnancy set in, as she was still experiencing pregnancy symptoms. She yearned to start anew, free from the physical and emotional burden. She admitted to feeling deeply upset and, embarrassingly, ashamed when she had to inform those she had already shared the news with, despite recognizing that miscarriage is not something to be ashamed of. The recurring theme of her body failing her was a painful emotion she grappled with. Vogue's willingness to share these deeply personal experiences serves as a powerful testament to her resilience and her desire to connect with and support others who may have faced similar challenges. Her honesty about the emotional complexities of miscarriage, including feelings of embarrassment and self-blame, can provide solace and validation for many





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