Vogue Williams reveals why she cut off ex-husband Brian McFadden after he didn't invite her to his wedding

Vogue Williams has revealed the reason she cut off her ex-husband Brian McFadden after he didn't invite her to his wedding. She claimed he was 'incredibly rude' for not inviting her to his new wedding.

Vogue Williams has revealed the reason she cut off her ex-husband Brian McFadden after he didn't invite her to his wedding. The presenter, 40, is now happily married to Spencer Matthews, with the couple expecting their fourth child together, but she was previously wed to Westlife singer Brian from 2012 to 2017.

And last summer Brian tied the knot with his partner Danielle Parkinson after eight years together. However Vogue has now claimed she didn't receive an invite to the big day, as she called her ex 'incredibly rude'. Speaking on an episode of her podcast, My Therapist Ghosted Me, Vogue said: 'He did not invite me to his new wedding. I did find that incredibly rude that he didn't invite me, actually, and that is why we don't talk.

' She joked she would have happily attended the nuptials just to ensure they took place as she teased: 'I'd be booting him down the aisle. He's your problem now, my friend!

' Vogue Williams has revealed why she cut off her ex husband Brian McFadden after he didn't invite her to his wedding last summer (pictured together in 2016). Brian shares daughter Ruby with Danielle, and his two daughters Lilly-Sue and Molly, who he shares with his first wife Kerry Katona, were also present on the big day.

It comes after sources claimed that Vogue has strived to reinvent herself following her divorce from Brian, as she didn't want to be seen as simply 'his ex-wife.

' The star has since appeared on shows including The Jump, where she and Spencer met, and I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! , while she also hosts the podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me with pal Joanne McNally. Vogue was also reportedly surprised when Spencer's pal Jamie Laing mentioned her ex Brian on his podcast, as she's avoided discussing his name publicly, and has begun to mix with more elite circles thanks to her second marriage.

A source said: 'She was too young and impressionable and got swept away by Brian and his boyband fame and their marriage was a disaster.

' They went on to tell The Sun: 'Bringing up Brian takes her back to a place she would rather forget. It's awkward and embarrassing for her.

'She sees it as a mistake she'd rather leave in the past so she was quite upset when Jamie mentioned his name like he was still part of her life – it was a bit of a low blow actually and left her wondering why he did that when he knew how it would make her feel. ' Daily Mail has contacted representatives for Vogue Williams and Brian McFadden for comment





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Vogue Williams Brian Mcfadden Wedding Ex-Husband Ex-Wife Reinvention Elite Circles Boyband Fame Marriage Was A Disaster Invitations Rude Podcast Baby Shower Ireland Gender Marriage Material Stressed Anxiety Struggling Boyband Westlife Kerry Katona Lilly-Sue Molly Ruby Danielle Parkinson Cornwall Beach Ceremony PE Teacher Lifestyle Blogger Jamie Laing The Sun Daily Mail

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