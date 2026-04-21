Vogue Williams Shares Honest Journey Through Pregnancy and Prior Loss

Vogue Williams opens up about the joys and anxieties of her fourth pregnancy, discussing her husband's fitness antics and the emotional impact of her previous miscarriages.

Vogue Williams has openly shared her personal experience regarding her fourth pregnancy, offering a candid look into the joy and the underlying anxiety that accompanies the journey. While the TV personality and her competitive husband, Spencer Matthews , recently announced the happy news while vacationing in St Barts, the road to this moment has been paved with complex emotions.

During a lighthearted appearance on This Morning, Vogue jokingly remarked on her husband's fitness habits, claiming that Spencer tends to intensify his already rigorous workout routine whenever she is expecting. She teased that he seems to become even more ripped during these times, almost as if he is doing it specifically to spite her, while the couple laughed off the playful banter shared with hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deely. This humor, however, provides a sharp contrast to the deeper, more vulnerable sentiments that Vogue has expressed regarding her history with pregnancy loss. In a heartfelt video released on her YouTube channel, Vogue provided a detailed account of the heartbreak she endured after suffering two previous miscarriages. She explained that experiencing those losses led her to feel as though her body had failed her, a sentiment that many women find relatable yet difficult to vocalize. Recounting the experience of a 12-week scan where she learned the embryo had not developed, she described the emotional toll of carrying symptoms of a pregnancy that was no longer viable. She admitted to feeling embarrassed and upset, noting the immense difficulty in having to break the news to loved ones after she had already shared the initial excitement. These experiences have cast a shadow of nervousness over her current pregnancy, making her feel hyper-aware of every symptom, which she ironically finds reassuring because it indicates that the baby is developing as expected. Despite the underlying fear, Vogue remains optimistic and grateful for the new chapter beginning for their family. She and Spencer, who married in 2018, are already parents to Theodore, Gigi, and Otto, and the couple has noted that the children are thrilled about the prospect of a new sibling. This experience is particularly unique for the family, as the new baby will be spaced differently than the previous children, who were all very close in age. Vogue hopes that by sharing her struggle with infertility and loss, she can provide comfort to others who have walked a similar path. She emphasized that while she still experiences constant anxiety about the outcome of this pregnancy, she is incredibly glad that they decided to try again. Her journey serves as a poignant reminder of the strength required to persevere through grief in order to welcome a new life, and she continues to lean on her husband and family for support as they anticipate the arrival of their fourth child





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