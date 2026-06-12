Vogue Williams Teases 'Mad' Baby Name for Fourth Child Amid Pregnancy Journey Marked by Miscarriage

Vogue Williams reveals she and Spencer Matthews are considering an unconventional 'mad' name for their fourth baby, while also opening up about the miscarriages she suffered before this pregnancy.

Vogue Williams , the well-known presenter and personality, has sparked curiosity among her fans by revealing that the name she and her husband Spencer Matthews are considering for their fourth child is, in her words, 'mad' and 'f****d.

' During a recent episode of her popular podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, co-hosted by Joanne McNally, Vogue teased the unconventional choice, prompting Joanne to react with playful shock, calling it 'the heaviest hitter yet' among their existing children's names: Theodore, seven, Gigi, five, and Otto, three. The couple, who announced Vogue's pregnancy in April, are already parents to three children with distinct and memorable names, setting a precedent for creative naming.

Vogue explained that the name she loves is so significant that she and Spencer plan to give the baby a more conventional middle name, offering a potential alternative for the child to use later in life. This decision stems from her own experience with an unusual first name, Vogue, which she recalled caused some familial debate, with her father-in-law once suggesting she might prefer to go by a middle name like Maria.

She humorously noted that she is 'bringing the Matthews family name down' with this new choice. The announcement of the pregnancy has been accompanied by a deeper, more personal narrative from Vogue regarding the journey to this point. She disclosed that before conceiving this fourth child, she experienced two miscarriages, one of which she described as 'awful and heartbreaking' and occurred about a year ago.

The second loss happened after a 12-week scan revealed the embryo had not developed, leaving Vogue feeling 'really embarrassed' and 'upset,' and admitting she felt like 'her body had failed her.

' These experiences have made the current pregnancy emotionally complex; while she and Spencer are 'so happy' and 'feel very fortunate,' she acknowledged it has been 'harder' to reach this stage of announcement and pregnancy due to the 'bumps in the road. ' Spencer Matthews echoed this sentiment, expressing that getting pregnant this time was 'rough,' but they are ultimately thrilled to be expanding their family.

Vogue's openness about miscarriage is part of a broader conversation about pregnancy loss and the anxiety it can generate in subsequent pregnancies. She mentioned that the previous losses have left her 'nervous' during this fourth pregnancy, a sentiment many who have experienced similar losses can relate to. The couple's story highlights the emotional rollercoaster that can accompany family planning, moving from the joy of expecting a new baby to the shadow of past grief.

By sharing these details publicly, Vogue normalizes discussions about miscarriage, which is still often a taboo subject. The anticipation around the baby's name, therefore, sits alongside a story of resilience and hope. Fans are eager to see what 'mad' name the couple ultimately selects, but the circumstances surrounding its announcement add a layer of depth to the celebrity baby news, reminding audiences that behind the glamour, there can be profound personal challenges and triumphs





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Vogue Williams Spencer Matthews Baby Name Fourth Child Pregnancy Miscarriage My Therapist Ghosted Me

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