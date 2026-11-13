Volkswagen Golf GTE Competition: Win For 40p Entry Today

Enter the Metro Competitions draw to win a Volkswagen Golf GTE plug-in hybrid for just 40p per entry. Discover specs, features, and how to participate in this limited-time offer.

Winners of the Metro Competitions draw will receive a brand-new Volkswagen Golf GTE. The promotion allows participants to enter for a fee of 40p per single entry. This specific offer provides a chance to acquire the sporty plug-in hybrid model directly from the competition organizer.

Volkswagen Golf GTE Technical Specifications and Performance

The featured vehicle is a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle combining internal combustion and electric power. The car is equipped with a 1.5-litre engine that delivers strong acceleration capabilities. Specifically, the engine allows the vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 62 miles per hour in just 6.6 seconds. This performance metric highlights the vehicle's capability for both city driving and highway cruising.

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In addition to the combustion engine, the vehicle offers significant electric-only driving range. The battery system provides up to 81 miles of all-electric driving distance on a single charge. This range supports cleaner daily commutes and reduces reliance on fossil fuels for short trips. The combination of speed and efficiency defines the core appeal of this specific automotive model for modern drivers.

Premium Interior Features and Exterior Design Elements

The interior of the vehicle includes several high-tech and comfort-oriented features. Drivers and passengers are treated to a high-tech digital cockpit that integrates modern software interfaces. A touchscreen infotainment system serves as the central control hub for navigation, media, and vehicle settings.

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Heated front seats are included to ensure comfort during colder weather conditions. The exterior design is accentuated by 18-inch Catania alloy wheels which provide a sporty aesthetic. A panoramic sliding and tilting sunroof adds to the sense of space and light within the cabin. These premium touches elevate the vehicle above standard base models.

Competition Entry Rules and Pricing Structure

Metro Competitions is the organization running this specific prize draw. They have structured the entry fee at a low cost to maximize accessibility for potential winners. The entry price is fixed at 40p for each individual ticket purchased. This pricing strategy aims to attract a large number of participants for the draw.

The competition is framed as a potential Christmas gift or a surprise acquisition for the winner. The text explicitly asks if the reader is wishing for a new car for the holiday season. This timing suggests the draw is active during the pre-Christmas period. Winners are expected to receive the keys to the vehicle upon the conclusion of the draw.

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