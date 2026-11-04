Volunteers Remove Bike and Tyres from Dothill Pool During Cleanup

Friends of Dothill and Shawbirch Local Nature Reserve volunteers extracted a bicycle, car tyres, and waste from the water during a recent maintenance operation.

Volunteers associated with The Friends of Dothill and Shawbirch Local Nature Reserve successfully retrieved significant debris from Dothill Pool, including a bicycle, multiple car tyres, and sacks of refuse. This cleanup effort targeted items that had accumulated in the water margins, which were exposed due to lower water levels.

Cleanup Operations at Dothill Pool

Fiona Dean, who serves as the chair of The Friends of Dothill and Shawbirch Local Nature Reserve, confirmed that the group capitalized on the reduced water volume to access submerged waste. The volunteers pulled the identified items from the pool edges while they were visible and reachable. Following the extraction, Telford & Wrekin Council collected the removed materials for proper disposal.

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Nature Reserve History and Structure

The designated nature reserve encompasses three primary areas: Dothill Pool, Tee Lake, and Beanhill Valley. Official designation as a protected nature reserve occurred in 2016. The site remains popular among anglers seeking tench, northern pike, and Wels catfish.

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Fishing Restrictions and Algae Concerns

Dothill Pool experienced a temporary closure for fishing from late August to October this year following positive test results for blue-green algae. Anglers regained access to the waters on October 26. A temporary regulation now restricts bait usage to natural options such as bread or sweetcorn to manage environmental risks.

Volunteer Activities and Conservation Efforts

The Friends group relies on volunteer labor to maintain the ecological health of the reserve. Their ongoing activities include removing invasive species like bramble, reedmace, and Himalayan Balsam. Additional conservation tasks involve coppicing trees, laying hedges, tidying paths, and general litter picking to preserve the habitat quality.