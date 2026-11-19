Scott Colom's historic election as the first Black Mississippian to the U.S. Senate highlights how Supreme Court decisions dismantling the Voting Rights Act have galvanized minority voter turnout.

The historic election of Scott Colom as the first Black Mississippi an to be popularly elected to the U.S. Senate was not merely a victory for diversity but a direct political response to the Supreme Court's dismantling of the Voting Rights Act. This outcome, realized in Jackson, Mississippi, on November 3, 2026, serves as urgent evidence that federal protections against racial discrimination in voting remain critically necessary.

Historical Context of Voting Access

Before the passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965, fewer than five percent of Black Mississippians were registered to vote. The state had long been a leader in implementing Jim Crow and white supremacist policies designed to exclude African Americans from the electoral process. Within just four years of federal enforcement, that registration number jumped to nearly sixty percent. At the local level, this surge enabled Black Mississippians to win elections for the first time, proving the law's effectiveness in countering race discrimination.

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Supreme Court Erodes Protections

The U.S. Supreme Court has conducted a decade-long assault on the Civil Rights Movement's most significant legislative achievement. In 2013, the Court struck down the formula determining which jurisdictions required preclearance under the Voting Rights Act. This decision effectively ended Section 2 protections, which previously required jurisdictions to prove that voting law changes would not disadvantage voters of color. The strategy effectively brought an end to the law's last remaining safeguard against discriminatory voting rules and district maps.

Research on Voter Turnout Surges

Research conducted by the Brennan Center and Arlyss Herzig indicates that Black and minority voter turnout did not surge equally across the nation. Instead, the increase was especially pronounced in jurisdictions that were covered under preclearance protections until 2013. These are the same counties where state officials moved quickly to dismantle voting safeguards, and where the absence of the Voting Rights Act is felt most acutely by residents.

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Impact on Election Outcomes

In a race decided by approximately five thousand votes out of nearly one million cast, this backlash surge likely helped put Scott Colom over the finish line. While Black voters turned out at extraordinarily high rates in primary elections and the general election, this high turnout was a necessary response to structural barriers. The dramatic show of political force was required to overcome the obstacles created by the Court's attacks on the Voting Rights Act.

Broader National Consequences

The negative impact extends beyond Mississippi. In Louisiana, despite Black Louisianans comprising roughly their share of the population, lawmakers reverted to a previous map that limited their ability to elect candidates to just one congressional district. Similarly, a district map in Tennessee stripped Black voters in Nashville of their congressional representation. My analysis suggests that hundreds of thousands of Black voters will now be without a preferred representative in the U.S. House because of the Supreme Court's decision this year.