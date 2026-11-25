Vice President JD Vance joined his family at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to serve holiday meals to military personnel, highlighting a community-focused Thanksgiving celebration.

Vice President JD Vance and his family returned to their home state to celebrate the holiday season by serving Thanksgiving lunches to military personnel and civilian employees at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio. The event provided an opportunity for the Vance family to engage directly with service members ahead of the holiday, emphasizing a theme of gratitude and support for those stationed away from home.

The Vice President personally walked the cafeteria-style food line, asking service members about their origins and offering choices of roast turkey, prime rib, or ham. His oldest son, nine-year-old Ewan Vance, took on the serious responsibility of plating side dishes including sweet potatoes, green beans, cornbread, corn calico, and mashed potatoes. Ewan carefully managed portion sizes, asking guests whether his servings were appropriate before presenting the plates.

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Ewan Vance Connects With Ohio Service Members

Young Ewan Vance became the center of attention during the meal service by striking up conversations with troops from his native state. When he identified a service member from Ohio, Ewan eagerly asked if they supported the Buckeyes football team and their preferred NFL franchise. The service member enthusiastically confirmed their support for the Buckeyes and the Cincinnati Bengals, prompting a chuckle from Vice President Vance who described his son as a dedicated Ohio sports fan.

JD Vance also participated in the football banter, joking with another attendee from Georgia about the University of Georgia Bulldogs. The Vice President noted that it was better to be a Bulldogs fan than a Buckeyes fan this year, highlighting the friendly rivalry between the two collegiate programs. These interactions illustrated the personal touch the Vice President and his family brought to the holiday event, bridging the gap between political figures and military staff.

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Family Presence and Broader Holiday Activities

The event was a full family affair, with all of the Vance children present to support the meal service. The couple's youngest son, four-month-old Alec, was held by his mother, Second Lady Usha Vance, while their four-year-old daughter Mirabel and six-year-old son Vivek also attended the gathering. Usha Vance remained actively engaged throughout the event, ensuring the youngest members of the family were comfortable while the meal service proceeded.

This visit occurs as the Vance family prepares to spend Thanksgiving in Ohio, close to their residence in Cincinnati where JD Vance was born. The proximity to their home base allows the family to maintain strong ties to the region while fulfilling their national duties. The celebration at Wright-Patterson serves as a local anchor for their holiday schedule, providing a grounded contrast to the high-profile nature of their political roles.

Political Context and Additional Military Support

The selection of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for this event coincides with a broader political push by Ohio Republicans to establish a US Space Academy at the facility. Senator Bernie Moreno, joined by Senator Jon Husted and all fifteen of Ohio's US representatives, has advocated for the base as the ideal location for the proposed institution. They argue that Wright Field should serve the Space Force similarly to how West Point serves the Army and Annapolis serves the Navy.

While JD Vance focused on the local Thanksgiving service, First Lady Melania Trump and Usha Vance participated in separate activities to support troops stationed overseas. On Monday, the two women joined military spouses at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland to prepare care packages. Working alongside American Red Cross volunteers, they filled boxes with snacks such as pretzels and Rice Krispies treats.

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The First Lady and Second Lady also signed holiday cards for service members spending the holiday away from their families. Usha Vance wrote a message thanking recipients for taking care of everyone, expressing deep gratitude for their service. Melania Trump added her own note urging safety and wishing a happy Thanksgiving, complementing the direct engagement seen at the Ohio base.

The Thanksgiving guests at Wright-Patterson were selected across the base based on recommendations from their senior enlisted leaders. This method ensured that the individuals receiving the holiday meals represented a cross-section of the base community. The event highlighted the interconnected efforts of political families to support military personnel through both direct interaction and material support packages.