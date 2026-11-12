WA Police Investigate Armed Home Invasion in Huntingdale

WA Police are investigating a violent home invasion in Huntingdale where a 47-year-old man allegedly threatened a woman and teenager with weapons. Three people sustained injuries during the early morning incident.

Western Australia Police launched a serious criminal investigation on Thursday morning following a violent home invasion in the suburb of Huntingdale, located in south-east Perth. Officers responded to the scene at approximately 4:20 am after receiving urgent reports of a significant disturbance involving multiple weapons and several injured individuals. The incident has been categorized by authorities as a family-related matter, indicating a pre-existing connection between the victim and the suspect.

Details of The Armed Break In

Early investigative findings indicate that a 47-year-old male perpetrator forced his way into the residential property while heavily armed. The suspect allegedly brandished a knife along with two separate firearms during the intrusion, creating an immediate and severe threat to the safety of the occupants inside the home. The aggressive nature of the entry and the display of multiple deadly weapons suggest a high level of premeditation and intent to cause serious harm to the residents present.

Also read Nvidia Hires Wachtell Lipton to Investigate CEO Jensen Huang's Affair

Injuries And Self Defense Actions

The confrontation resulted in significant physical trauma for all three individuals involved in the altercation. The 47-year-old suspect reportedly sustained stab wounds during an act of self-defense executed by the occupants of the house to protect themselves from the armed threat. Meanwhile, the 50-year-old woman and the 19-year-old male resident both suffered laceration injuries during the struggle. Medical attention was likely required for these lacerations before police secured the scene and the suspect.

Advertisement

Police Seizures And Custody

Upon securing the property, attending officers confiscated the weapons allegedly used during the incident. Law enforcement seized one rifle, one handgun, and a quantity of ammunition from the Huntingdale residence. These items are now being processed as critical evidence in the ongoing investigation. The 47-year-old man remained in police custody throughout Thursday night as detectives worked to establish the full circumstances surrounding the break-in.

Investigation And Legal Proceedings

Authorities confirmed that all three parties involved in the incident were known to each other prior to the event. This detail classifies the crime as a domestic or family-related violence case rather than a random criminal act by a stranger. WA Police have stated that charges are expected to be laid against the suspect in the coming days as the evidence is compiled. The investigation remains active, with officers urging anyone with relevant information to contact Crime Stoppers immediately.