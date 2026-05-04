WAGs and Birkins: Who Gets the Luxury Handbag Look Right?

An examination of how the wives and girlfriends of football players, known as WAGs, are styling the iconic Hermes Birkin bag, with commentary from celebrity stylists on who succeeds and who misses the mark.

The Hermes Birkin bag, a symbol of ultimate luxury costing upwards of £13,000, has become particularly popular among the wives and girlfriends of football players, often referred to as WAGs.

While these individuals have the financial means and access to stylists, their choices don't always demonstrate impeccable taste. Some WAGs successfully incorporate the Birkin into effortless and complementary styles, while others appear to treat it as a mere expensive addition. Victoria Beckham is credited with popularizing the Birkin in the early 2000s, establishing a fashion precedent that continues to influence today's WAG aesthetic. Currently, a new generation of WAGs is embracing the Birkin.

Ashlyn Castro, Jude Bellingham's girlfriend, was recently seen with a small black Hermes Birkin 25 at the Mutua Madrid Open, a bag valued at over £22,950. Stylists note her styling is more relaxed and modern, though still evolving. Megan Pickford, wife of Jordan Pickford, frequently showcases her Birkin collection on Instagram and is praised for her intentional and cohesive styling, effectively balancing trends with structured pieces.

Her looks are described as very considered and put-together, allowing the Birkin to ground the overall aesthetic. Kate Kane, wife of England captain Harry Kane, also utilizes her Birkin as a chic accessory, often seen with it at football matches. Celebrity stylist Lisa Talbot explains that the Birkin has become a visual shorthand for status, confidence, and belonging within the football WAG community, a trend initially set by Victoria Beckham.

The bag is no longer simply a luxury item but a statement piece representing a specific lifestyle and social standing. The article further analyzes the Birkin styles of various WAGs, evaluating who successfully embodies the look and who falls short, highlighting the nuances of incorporating such a significant accessory into a personal style





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