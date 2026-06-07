WAGs in Baden Baden: Champagne-Shopping Lifestyle and Mental Distraction

The article describes the arrival of the wives and girlfriends of England football team players at a hotel in Baden Baden, Germany, during the 2006 World Cup. It highlights their carefree attitude and the attention they received from photographers.

The sound of a piano drifts from the open French doors of the Brenners Park Hotel as old ladies clutching parasols tiptoe around its exquisite gardens.

The air is mild and refreshing and it’s gloriously sunny. Life moves slowly here in Baden Baden, the historic spa town on the edge of the Black Forest in Germany, and as I relax after the day’s labours with a book, alone by the swimming pool, I reflect that a more restfully innocent scene would be difficult to conceive. What else can be heard? Only afternoon tea being poured nearby by white-gloved waiters.

It is June 9, 2006 and I’m here covering the World Cup. David Beckham and the rest of the boys are staying half an hour away in a castle up a mountain preparing for their first match. Suddenly the peace is disturbed. An overlapping chorus of shrill greetings… the advance party of the England squad’s wives and girlfriends has arrived.

I can see them gathering on the hotel terrace overlooking Lichtentaler Allee, the elegant promenade where Queen Victoria once strolled in the days when Baden Baden was the summer capital of Europe. There’s Wayne Rooney’s girlfriend Coleen McLoughlin, who has not long turned 20, and Gary Neville’s 23-year-old fiancée Emma Hadfield and Alex Curran, 23, engaged to Steven Gerrard. (Alex, incidentally, is a grandmother now. ) Others arrive to more shrieks.

After drinks and snacks they are soon pool-bound. There is much excited chatter. The noise gets nearer, building rapidly like the rush of a 747 engine before take-off. Suddenly I am surrounded by WAGs.

Victoria Beckham with a posse of WAGs in 2006. Suddenly the peace is disturbed. An overlapping chorus of shrill greetings… the advance party of the England squad’s wives and girlfriends has arrived, writes Ian Gallagher L-R: Carly Zucker, Alex Curran, Toni Poole and Lisa Roughead in 2006.

Alex, incidentally, is a grandmother now A lucky man in many respects, you might think, but any lone male who has stumbled unwittingly into the middle of a hen party might recognise my feeling of discomfiture. No doubt the Germans have an even longer word for it. But I needn’t have worried. Coleen and co are charming.

They are straightforward, down-to-earth women who, they tell me, are simply ‘on holiday and supporting the boys’. They express an unshakeable belief that this time England will triumph.

Then they settle down to a spot of sunbathing. Elen Rivas, Frank Lampard’s then fiancée, is the only one reading and, as we are sun-lounger neighbours, we strike up a conversation about books. Around us, the others swap stories about their journeys.

‘Where’s Victoria? ’ someone enquires, referring to Mrs Beckham, undisputed WAG queen. Shrugs all round. (Though we didn’t know it, Posh Spice’s scheduled flight had been cancelled because of an engine fault, and she had had to hire a private jet.

) Meanwhile a small group of photographers have gathered beyond the River Oos on the edge of the hotel grounds and are training their long lenses on us. Well, not on me exactly. Still, I slowly shake my head in mock annoyance and instinctively draw my stomach in, secretly hoping they’ll get my best side. None of the WAGs seems too bothered by the cameras.

It has been said the WAG phenomena started in Baden Baden in 2006 though the acronym had been around a while. Many were familiar with their champagne- and-shopping lifestyle from the reality TV show Footballers’ Wives, which first aired four years earlier. The WAGs already had one Louboutin-shod foot in the nation’s consciousness. But what happened 20 years ago this month elevated things to a whole new level.

When I left the wives and girlfriends by the pool, the cocktail hour pianist was playing Ain’t Misbehavin’. And the WAGs weren’t misbehaving. Not then, anyway. Victoria Beckham, the 'undisputed WAG queen', cheers for England at the Fifa World Cup 2006 It has been said the WAG phenomena started in Baden Baden in 2006 though the acronym had been around a while.

The accepted narrative would later be that they spent their time boozing and dancing on tables by night and hitting the designer boutiques by day. Yet I can report that it wasn’t exactly like that. Even if it was, did the WAGs deserve the sniffy criticism that came their way? They weren’t role models.

Why shouldn’t they enjoy themselves? Really, wasn’t this a big fuss about nothing much? England coach Sven-Goran Eriksson didn’t think so. He spoke of the attention surrounding the WAGs as being a ‘distraction’ to his players.

Was their mental resolve so shaky that the spectacle of their partners out on the town risked putting them off their stride? No wonder we struggle with penalties. After all, it wasn’t as if the WAGs were cavorting with strapping lads in lederhosen. As for the rest of us, a distraction is sometimes exactly what’s needed during an England game (and before and after, for that matter





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World Cup England Football Team Wags Baden Baden Germany Photographers Champagne-Shopping Lifestyle Mental Distraction

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