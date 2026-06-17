WAGs Supporting England at the 2026 World Cup

The article discusses the glamorous WAGs who will be cheering for England at the 2026 World Cup. It highlights the new support squad, including Megan Pickford, wife of Jordan Pickford, and their children. It also mentions other WAGs like Dani Dyer and Ellie Alderson who have been benched this year.

England 's World Cup quest to emulate the glory of 1966 will begin on Wednesday night as Thomas Tuchel ’s side face Croatia in Texas. Their Group L campaign starts with a tricky assignment in Arlington, with their opponents ranked 11th in the world.

They defeated the Three Lions in the semi-finals of the 2018 tournament in Russia. But hoping their team has what it takes to bring it home are the new glamorous WAGs cheering from the sidelines. The previous support squad included Annie Kilner, arguably known for her marital drama with husband Kyle Walker after influencer Lauryn Goodman claimed in 2024 that he was the father of her two sons Kinara and Kairo.

But Annie and Kyle are now said to be stronger than ever as they prepare to welcome a new addition to their family later this year. Elsewhere, former Love Island star Dani Dyer, daughter of Rivals actor Danny Dyer, is known for her popularity, while Ellie Alderson has previously been dubbed the most fashionable WAG. But they've been benched this year after their husbands either missed out on selection or retired from international football.

As such, it's down to a new group of girlfriends and wives to bring the glamour. Some who could be in the crowd as England kick off their match on Wednesday include an American model once linked to Michael B Jordan and a law graduate who gives prisoners legal advice. There's also a mother-of-three who has assumed 'mother hen' status with the other wives, previously organising pre-match parties for them.

Read on to discover the WAGs who will be bringing the glitz and glamour to the World Cup stadiums this year..





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

England World Cup Thomas Tuchel Croatia Wags Glamorous Wags Support Squad Megan Pickford Jordan Pickford Dani Dyer Ellie Alderson Mother Hen Pre-Match Parties

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

England flag rules as households risk £2,500 fine during World Cup 2026Fans should check whether their flag breaches regulations

Read more »

World Cup 2026: Bukayo Saka says he is ready to gamble with his fitness for EnglandBukayo Saka says he will continue gambling with his fitness and is 'ready to go' for England's World Cup opener against Croatia on Wednesday.

Read more »

World Cup 2026: Pub bookings surge by 300% for England’s World Cup kick-offBookings for pub arrivals up to two hours before England’s opener against Croatia on Wednesday are up 293%, according to technology provider Zonal.

Read more »