Waitrose has removed all mackerel products from its shelves, citing sustainability concerns and overfishing risks. The move follows recommendations from the International Council for Exploration of the Sea (ICES) and has sparked debate about the impact of farmed salmon on fish stocks. The supermarket is introducing alternative sustainable seafood options while monitoring the fishery for potential future reintroduction.

A major UK supermarket has taken the unprecedented step of removing mackerel from its shelves nationwide, citing concerns over rapidly declining fish stocks. Waitrose has become the first British retailer to cease sales of the popular fish entirely, discontinuing fresh, chilled, and frozen products in an effort to combat overfishing.

Even tinned mackerel will vanish from stores once current stock is depleted, leaving consumers with limited options for purchasing the species. The decision follows a recommendation from the International Council for Exploration of the Sea (ICES) last year, which called for a 70% reduction in mackerel catches in the north-east Atlantic by 2026. The council warned that the species is on the brink of collapse, and failure to adhere to catch limits could pose long-term risks to the fishing industry.

While the UK, Norway, the Faroe Islands, and Iceland agreed to a 48% reduction in December, Waitrose determined this measure was insufficient. The supermarket stated it could no longer justify selling mackerel under its responsible sourcing policies, which align with global sustainability standards. Jake Pickering, head of agriculture, aquaculture, and fisheries at Waitrose, explained the move as a reinforcement of the company’s ethical commitments.

We are acting to tackle overfishing and protect the long-term health of our oceans and this crucial fish, he said. Our customers trust us to source responsibly, and we are closely monitoring the fishery. We hope to reintroduce mackerel once it meets our high sourcing standards. Waitrose sources its mackerel from Scottish waters but said current conditions no longer meet environmental benchmarks.

The decision has sparked broader debate about the fishing industry, particularly the role of farmed salmon in exacerbating these issues. Patrick Holden, CEO of the Sustainable Food Trust, argued that reducing farmed salmon consumption is key to restoring mackerel stocks. Nearly half of the total annual ocean fish harvest, including vast quantities of mackerel, is fed to farmed salmon, he noted. Open salmon farming is not only inefficient but also an environmental disaster and a threat to wild Atlantic salmon.

If we want mackerel back on shelves, we should encourage Waitrose to stop selling farmed salmon. To address the gap left by mackerel, Waitrose is introducing alternative products, including a new range of sustainably certified smoked fish like herring and seabass. The chain is also promoting frozen sardines as a replacement, with plans to sell only fully certified sustainable tinned sardines in the future.

However, mackerel’s return remains uncertain, as no timeline has been set for its reintroduction





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