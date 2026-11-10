Waitrose Christmas Ad Reveals Perfect Gift Plot With Keira Knightley

Waitrobe unveils its 2024 festive advert The Perfect Gift starring Keira Knightley and Joe Wilkinson. The sequel to last year's hit features a romantic rivalry over beef Wellington.

Waitrobe has officially launched its highly anticipated 2024 Christmas advertisement, titled The Perfect Gift, marking a significant moment in the annual retail festive campaign. The six-minute sequel features acclaimed actress Keira Knightley and actor Joe Wilkinson reprising their beloved roles from the previous year's viral hit. This year, the supermarket chain aims to outshine competitors by delivering a narrative that blends high-profile celebrity casting with the comforting familiarity of its premium food products.

Sequel Plot Details And Romantic Rivalry

The narrative follows Phil, played by Joe Wilkinson, who is desperate to win the heart of Keira, portrayed by Knightley, after their chance encounter at a cheese counter last year. In this installment, the romantic tension escalates when Phil discovers that Keira is about to marry another man. The groom is Hugo Bunty Griffin, a character played by Alex Hassell, who appears in full Rupert Campbell Black from the series Rivals. The conflict centers on a homemade Beef Wellington that Phil attempts to deliver as a gesture of his enduring affection.

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The story reaches its climax during the wedding ceremony, where the vicar asks the groom if he plans to honor and remain faithful to his bride. The groom responds with a series of noncommittal and humorous replies, ranging from perhaps to no, and finally to defo. Just as the vicar is about to pronounce them married, Phil bursts into the venue clutching the Beef Wellington. He is quickly tackled to the ground by the groom's best men, causing the dish to land neatly at Keira Knightley's feet.

Stakeholder Roles And Cast Contributions

Keira Knightley's character is depicted in a wedding gown throughout the majority of the film, emphasizing the stakes of the romantic competition. Joe Wilkinson's Phil remains the determined underdog, hoping his culinary skills can rival the allure of a celebrity marriage. Alex Hassell brings his signature charm to the role of the rival groom, adding a layer of comedic tension to the scene. The presence of these established actors helps maintain the continuity and emotional investment of viewers who enjoyed the original advertisement twelve months ago.

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Supporting the main trio is a cast of recognizable figures who add to the festive atmosphere of the production. This includes cameos from popular television personalities Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary, known for their work on the program This Morning. Their appearances provide brief but engaging moments that break up the romantic storyline and add a touch of mainstream media familiarity to the Waitrose brand experience. The inclusion of these celebrities underscores the marketing strategy of leveraging broad appeal to capture a wider audience.

Production Elements And Cinematic Style

Directed by Bafta-winning filmmaker Molly Manners, the advertisement employs a cinematic style that closely mirrors the tropes of classic romantic comedies. The visual storytelling draws explicit comparisons to the film Love, Actually, particularly in its use of intersecting character arcs and emotional beats. The production features a dramatic car chase sequence and a love triangle that keeps the narrative moving at a brisk pace. These elements are designed to create a memorable viewing experience that resonates with audiences familiar with the genre.

The musical score plays a crucial part in setting the emotional tone of the advertisement. The climax is accompanied by the soaring chords of Jennifer Rush's 1984 ballad, The Power of Love. This choice of music enhances the romantic resolution and underscores the sentimental value of the gifts being exchanged. The soundtrack selection is carefully curated to evoke nostalgia and warmth, aligning with the festive spirit that the retailer aims to project during the holiday season.

Real World Impact And Market Comparison

The release of The Perfect Gift positions Waitrose to compete directly with Marks and Spencer, whose advertising strategy relies heavily on similar cinematic references. While Marks and Spencer's current campaign draws loosely from the film Elf, Waitrose leans into the romantic comedy archetype. Both brands utilize well-loved characters and festive themes to create an emotional connection with consumers. This competitive dynamic highlights the increasing importance of high-quality creative content in the supermarket sector's marketing efforts.

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Consumer reaction to the advertisement is expected to be influenced by the successful integration of food products into the narrative. The Beef Wellington serves as both a plot device and a featured product, highlighting the quality of Waitrose's deli offerings. A relish jar with the message Marry Me Instead further embeds the brand's products into the storyline. This approach aims to drive sales by associating premium food items with feelings of love and celebration.

The advertisement suggests that despite modern dietary trends, traditional comfort food remains a key element of festive celebrations. The storyline implies that the key to winning someone's heart remains rooted in shared culinary experiences. This message resonates with consumers who view food as a central component of holiday gatherings. By emphasizing this connection, Waitrose reinforces its reputation as a provider of quality ingredients for home cooks.

As the festive season progresses, the performance of Waitrose's advertising campaign will be closely watched by industry analysts. The success of The Perfect Gift will likely depend on its ability to generate social media engagement and positive brand sentiment. If the sequel mirrors the popularity of its predecessor, it could set a new standard for retail advertising. The campaign represents a significant investment in creative storytelling to capture consumer attention in a crowded marketplace.