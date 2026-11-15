Waitrose Cuts Half of Stock to Reinvent Brand Amid M&S Rivalry

Waitrose plans to halve its product range to improve freshness and appeal to food lovers, while rival Marks and Spencer reports profit growth.

Waitrose is considering cutting its stock by about half in a strategic move intended to reinvent the supermarket as the home of food lovers. The middle-class retailer currently stocks more than 15,000 individual products, a vast inventory that has historically drawn customers seeking hard-to-find ingredients. However, the chain is now preparing to eliminate many of these items to address duplication and offer shoppers a significantly easier experience.

The Core Details of the Product Rationalization

Recent presentations with food and drinks suppliers revealed that 25 per cent of the products on the retailer's shelves accounted for less than three per cent of its total sales. One supplier told The Times that it expects the number of food brands currently stocked at Waitrose to be cut by about half within months. Another source indicated that management has requested more volume going through fewer lines to streamline operations.

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Historically, the store offered niche products to differentiate itself from competitors like Tesco and Sainsbury's. The goal was to attract affluent customers with unique items. However, accumulating too many niche suppliers that do not deliver substantial sales makes rationalization a logical business decision. This shift aims to simplify the shopping journey while focusing on higher-performing categories.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

Jason Tarry, the chairman of Waitrose's parent company, the John Lewis Partnership, is reportedly leading an overhaul for the supermarket that could cost as much as £1billion. He wants the retailer to be known as the home for food lovers, with plans for site upgrades that include bakeries, fresh food stations, and counters. The supermarket has also launched new formats, including neighbourhood stores which are smaller than traditionally-sized outlets but larger than convenience stores.

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A spokesman for the company stated that they are growing sales and customer numbers and are confident there is headroom to build on this momentum. The strategy focuses on ensuring the retailer has exactly what customers want, offering a differentiated range focused on quality and values. This approach combines well-known brands with new and exciting ones that customers will love.

Meanwhile, the retailer's main rival Marks and Spencer has enjoyed a triumphant return to growth this year. The retailer recorded pre-tax profits of £355million during the six months before September, which marked a £3million increase on the same period a year earlier. Marks and Spencer leaned on its expanding food business to drive recovery after a cyber attack last year wiped more than £100million from its profits.

Real-World Impact and Recent Performance Challenges

The decision to cut stock comes just a couple of months after the store ranked last in a Which? Test looking at fresh food shelf life. The survey placed Waitrose behind competitors Asda, Tesco, and M&S. Which? sent 12 mystery shoppers to place identical online orders with Asda, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury's, Tesco, and Waitrose over a two-week period. They calculated the average shelf life for each supermarket based on remaining hours on use-by dates.

Fresh food delivered by Waitrose was found to have an average of just 7.7 days left to use. The high-end supermarket performed particularly poorly for items including scones, bread, fresh pasta sauce, fresh tagliatelle, hummus, and pork sausages. In one notable instance, two packs of Waitrose beef mince and a pack of chicken thighs arrived with a use-by date just one day after delivery.

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On the marketing front, Waitrose's Christmas advert this year features Keira Knightley playing a bridge enthusiast and comedian Joe Wilkinson returning as a glum widower. The two reprised their roles in a follow-up to last year's campaign, showing the latter character bumping into Knightley at the cheese counter in their local Waitrose. Marks and Spencer, meanwhile, has placed greater focus on attracting younger customers, with Director of Product Development Kathryn Turner gaining viral attention on social media.