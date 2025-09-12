Waitrose Great Savings Event: Stock Up and Save on Thousands of Products

Waitrose's Great Savings Event offers substantial discounts on everyday essentials, pantry staples, toiletries, cleaning products, and baby necessities until October 7th. With deals on top brands and new meal options, shoppers can save significantly on their grocery bills.

Navigating the grocery landscape and choosing the right supermarket for everyday essentials can be a daunting task, especially with constantly changing price points, loyalty programs, and diverse brand offerings. To simplify the process and empower customers to make significant savings, Waitrose has launched its Great Savings Event , a treasure trove of enticing offers and deals designed to lessen the financial burden of stocking up on essential groceries.

This limited-time event, running until October 7th, presents a golden opportunity for shoppers to secure substantial discounts on a wide range of popular items, from pantry staples to frozen treats, toiletries, cleaning supplies, and baby necessities. While the event focuses on maximizing savings on weekly groceries, it also serves as an ideal time to stock up on long-lasting items that can be stored in the freezer, ensuring future meals are prepared with ease. Waitrose, renowned for its selection of premium brands, caters to the needs of the entire family with renowned names like Lenor, Warbutons, Colgate, Coca Cola, and L'Oreal. Shoppers can expect to find thousands of products enjoying substantial discounts, with some highly-rated brands and new meal deals offering a staggering 50% reduction.Within the Great Savings Event, an abundance of deals awaits. Customers can discover half-price household essentials, including Colgate Advanced White Toothpaste at £3, Ariel's 29 Laundry Detergent Pods for £8, and Wilkson Sword Sensitive Razors down to £2.30. A third off higher ticket items presents additional savings, with Innocent Orange Juice priced at £3.06, Aveeno Body Wash at £7.33, and Lily's Kitchen Dog Food Dinner reduced to £1.15. Furthermore, a 25% discount awaits favorites from Gourmet Burger Kitchen, Lurpack, Activia, Tropicana, Charlie Bigham, and more. The event also features three-for-£12 deals on own-brand chicken, meat, and fish products, as well as 25% off gluten-free goodies. Waitrose offers flexible delivery options with standard delivery costs ranging from £2 to £4 per delivery, depending on the chosen slot. These who opt for convenience can purchase a Waitrose Delivery Pass for £8 (1 month), £45 (6 months), or £85 (12 months) to enjoy one free delivery per day. A minimum spend of £40 is required for home delivery, while collections remain free





