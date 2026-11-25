UK shoppers drive oat sales up 124% and overnight oat searches up 160% as the 'oatzempic' trend replaces GLP-1 drugs for satiety. Discover the food shifts at Waitrose.

Supermarket giant Waitrose has reported a dramatic surge in oat sales, driven by consumers seeking natural alternatives to weight-loss medications like Ozempic. This phenomenon, widely referred to as the 'oatzempic' craze, has transformed porridge oats from a traditional morning staple into a modern, high-satiety meal choice.

Oat Sales Skyrocket As Shoppers Seek Satiety

Waitrose Scottish Oats sales have increased by 124 per cent this year, reflecting a significant shift in consumer dietary priorities. Simultaneously, online searches for 'overnight oats' on the retailer's website rose by 160 per cent, indicating a strong preference for convenient, filling breakfast options.

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GLP-1 Drugs Reshape Food Trends And Demand

Dr Joanne Lunn, Waitrose's head of health and nutrition, confirmed that GLP-1 medications are fundamentally reshaping food and drink trends. These drugs, which include Ozempic and Mounjaro, mimic a natural hormone to lower blood sugar and induce feelings of fullness. Consequently, 64 per cent of people are now choosing foods like overnight oats to mimic these effects without pharmaceutical intervention.

Shift Toward Savory Porridge And Nutrient Dense Meals

Consumers are moving away from sweet toppings in favor of savory additions such as chili oil, bone broth, and roasted vegetables. This trend is further evidenced by a 120 per cent month-on-month spike in searches for miso ginger porridge, driven by East Asian food influencers. Additionally, sales of Waitrose's Savory Seed and Nut Topper have risen by 236 per cent as shoppers prioritize nutrient density.

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Psyllium Husk And Low-Tox Movements Gain Traction

The 'low-tox' lifestyle movement, which avoids ultra-processed foods containing preservatives, is also influencing purchasing habits. Psyllium husk, a natural soluble fiber from Plantago ovata seeds, has seen a 68 per cent increase in searches due to its ability to expand in the digestive system and promote satiety. In response, Waitrose launched a 'Ready to Cook' range that reduced total additives by 41 per cent.

Storage Shifts And Luxury Upgrades In Dining Habits

Concerns regarding microplastics have led to a 113 per cent rise in sales of Black + Blum glass and stainless steel storage options. Meanwhile, the 'high-low dining' trend has pushed hash brown sales up by 167 per cent, as shoppers combine nostalgic comfort foods with luxury upgrades. Punnets of strawberries emerged as the top item on rapid delivery services, underscoring a preference for high-quality fresh produce.