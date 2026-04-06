Waitrose Worker Sacked After Tackling Shoplifter Sparks Backlash and Calls for Reinstatement

A 17-year veteran Waitrose employee was dismissed after confronting a shoplifter, leading to criticism from Conservatives and calls for his job to be reinstated. The incident highlights concerns about shoplifting, employee safety, and retail policies.

A veteran Waitrose employee, Walker Smith, has been dismissed after confronting a shoplifter attempting to steal luxury Easter eggs. The incident, which occurred at the Clapham Junction branch where Smith had worked for 17 years, has sparked controversy and drawn condemnation from Conservative politicians, including Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp . Smith, 54, intervened after being informed that a shoplifter had filled a shopping bag with Easter eggs.

A brief struggle ensued, resulting in the bag breaking and the Lindt Gold Bunny Eggs spilling onto the floor. Smith, who recognized the shoplifter as a repeat offender, reacted by throwing a piece of broken chocolate in frustration towards some trolleys. His actions led to him being reprimanded, made to apologize and ultimately dismissed, despite his long tenure at the company. Smith expressed regret for his actions, explaining he was motivated by witnessing shoplifting incidents on a daily basis without any consequences. Smith revealed that he was informed by his managers not to approach shoplifters, which he later confessed during the dismissal meeting.\The sacking has triggered a strong reaction from Conservative figures who are demanding Smith's reinstatement. Chris Philp has written to Waitrose's managing director, Tom Denyard, urging them to give Smith his job back and award him a bonus for his bravery. Philp argued that the dismissal sends the wrong message and penalizes those who act against crime while offenders go unpunished. Other political figures, such as Goole and Pocklington MP David Davis, have also voiced their disapproval, questioning the decision and highlighting the need to reward Smith for his actions. The situation has highlighted broader concerns about shoplifting and the pressures faced by retail staff. A GoFundMe has been launched to assist Smith with his mortgage and bills, emphasizing the unfairness of Waitrose's decision. Shoplifting offences in England and Wales have increased in recent times, with recent figures indicating a five percent rise in the year to September 2025. Smith expressed concerns about the frequency of shoplifting and the lack of support provided to staff, highlighting security cuts and the absence of security guards on certain days. The shop assistant revealed that he recently moved to a studio flat on his own, and now he could become homeless, as his confidence has plummeted to the floor after being dismissed.\Waitrose has defended its decision by stating that the safety and security of its partners and customers are paramount, and that policies are in place to protect both. The company cited previous incidents where staff members have been injured when confronting shoplifters and emphasized the potential danger involved. Smith's dismissal has become a talking point, raising questions about employee treatment, the balance between protecting assets and ensuring safety, and the role of retailers in addressing shoplifting. The incident reflects a wider debate on how to tackle rising retail crime, and whether staff should be encouraged or discouraged from intervening. The case also underlines the importance of a clear and consistent policy regarding staff actions in the face of shoplifting, alongside supporting those who may experience the consequences when reacting to this type of incident. The controversy also raises the wider point of considering a reward system for those who show such bravery in face of adversity. The case is a direct contrast to the actions of the Conservative government, who have recently set out plans to tackle crime in England and Wales





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Waitrose Shoplifting Employee Dismissal Chris Philp Retail Crime

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Waitrose worker sacked after 'stopping thief stealing Easter eggs'Walker Smith, 54, said he was 'crying inside' when he was dismissed

Read more »

Waitrose worker who stopped Easter egg thief 'sacked after 17 years'Walker Smith, 54, was fired after confronting a shoplifter stealing luxury Easter eggs, despite working there for 17 years.

Read more »

Waitrose Worker Sacked After Confronting Shoplifter Over Easter EggsA Waitrose shop assistant of 17 years was fired after intervening to stop a shoplifter stealing luxury Easter eggs. The employee's actions, motivated by years of witnessing shoplifting, resulted in termination despite company policies cautioning against confronting thieves. This incident highlights the challenges faced by retail workers and the company's focus on employee safety.

Read more »

Tories urge Waitrose to reinstate employee sacked over shoplifter confrontationShadow home secretary Chris Philp said Waitrose had acted “disgracefully”.

Read more »

Waitrose worker sacked over shoplifter row 'should be given bonus instead'Walker Smith had worked for the supermarket for 17 years

Read more »

Waitrose employee sacked after tackling 'Easter egg shoplifter' should be reinstated, Tories sayThe supermarket chain said that while it would not discuss Walker Smith's case specifically, it followed the 'correct process', including an appeals procedure.

Read more »