Wakefield Alcohol Licensing Applications Review

Wakefield Council reviews eleven premises licence applications for alcohol sales and live music across local businesses including Aldi and Fake Festivals Ltd.

Wakefield Council is currently evaluating a comprehensive portfolio of eleven premises licence applications that could significantly alter local entertainment and retail landscapes. These submissions involve major retail chains, fast food franchises, and independent event organizers seeking to expand their alcohol sales and live music privileges. The diverse range of applicants indicates a broadening scope for late-night consumption and cultural activities across the region.

Festival And Music Event Proposals

Local event organizer Fake Festivals Ltd has submitted a formal request for a premises licence to facilitate alcohol sales and musical performances at an upcoming event. The application seeks permission to sell alcohol between midday and 10.45pm while allowing both live and recorded music to be played from midday until 11pm. This specific licence is designed for operation on one Saturday per calendar year, suggesting a limited-time cultural gathering rather than a permanent venue change.

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Simultaneously, Spring Green Nurseries Ltd has applied for a premises licence for its venue named The Bloom & Brew, located at its garden centre on Pontefract Road in Crofton. This application is more extensive, seeking permission to sell alcohol for consumption both on and off the premises. The requested hours cover 9am to 5pm from Monday through Saturday, with slightly reduced hours from 9am to 4.30pm on Sundays for general sales.

However, the application from Spring Green Nurseries Ltd includes more ambitious evening requests that would extend operations significantly into the night. The licence seeks to allow alcohol sales on the premises from 11am until 2.45am, a substantial extension of current norms. Additionally, they have requested permission to host live music performances from 11pm to 2am and recorded music from 11pm to 3am, marking a shift toward a nighttime entertainment venue model.

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Retail And Supermarket Expansions

Major supermarket chain Aldi has submitted a premises licence application to sell alcohol at a new supermarket located at Cathedral Retail Park in Wakefield. This application is part of the broader regulatory process for new retail developments in the area, ensuring that the expansion of grocery services aligns with local licensing regulations. The approval of this licence would enable the new store to offer alcoholic beverages to customers from the outset of its operations.

Another retail applicant, Recent Beans Ltd, has applied for a licence to sell alcohol at its coffee shop situated on Westgate in Wakefield. The requested hours for this establishment are from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm, Monday to Saturday, and from 10 am to 4 pm on Sundays. This application represents an expansion of service offerings for a coffee-focused business, allowing it to cater to customers seeking alcoholic beverages during daytime hours.

J&D Retail has also requested permission to sell alcohol at its shop located at Morrisons Daily on Horbury Road in Wakefield. The proposed hours for this convenience store are from 6am to 11pm, Monday to Saturday, and from 10am to 11pm on Sundays. This application highlights the trend of convenience stores seeking to increase revenue streams by adding alcohol sales within their existing operational frameworks.

Fast Food And Nightlife Variations

Fast food franchise PLK Chicken UK has requested a premises licence for its Popeyes restaurant on Colorado Way in Castleford. The primary objective of this licence is to allow for late-night refreshment services from 11pm to 5am daily. This extended hour request is critical for the fast food industry, enabling service to night-shift workers and late-night revelers, thereby competing directly with traditional evening food outlets.

McDonald's has applied for a minor licence variation for its fast food restaurants located at Racecourse Retail Park in Pontefract and Colorado Way in Castleford. While specific operational details for this variation are not fully outlined in the current application summary, the request indicates an intent to modify existing licensing terms, potentially to align with changing customer demands or operational efficiencies.

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Box Bars Group Ltd has applied for a minor variation of its licence for Mirror Bar on Carlton Street in Castleford. This specific variation concerns the inclusion of door supervisors, a measure aimed at enhancing security and compliance with public order regulations. This adjustment reflects the operational needs of nightlife venues to ensure safety while maintaining their existing licence status.

24 Hour Retail And Public Consultation

Borough Park Retail Ltd has applied to vary its premises licence for Grade Filling Station on Doncaster Road in South Elmsall. The core of this application is to allow alcohol to be sold on a 24-hour basis every day. This represents a significant departure from standard trading hours, aiming to capture continuous consumer demand in a petrol station retail environment. Such an application requires careful scrutiny by the local authority to ensure it meets community standards.

The Wakefield Licensing Office is actively inviting public comments and representations regarding these pending applications. Stakeholders and local residents are encouraged to submit their feedback in writing to the Licensing Office at Wakefield Council, Wakefield One, PO Box 700, Burton Street, Wakefield, WF1 2EB. Alternatively, representations can be sent by email to the provided contact address to ensure all voices are heard in the decision-making process.

These eleven applications collectively represent a significant moment for the local economy and nightlife scene in Wakefield and surrounding areas. The outcomes will determine the future availability of alcohol and live music at various key locations, impacting both businesses and the community. The council's decision will balance economic growth with public safety and community interests, setting a precedent for future licensing applications in the region.