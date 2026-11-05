Wakefield Licensing Applications Expand Alcohol and Music Access

Wakefield Council considers 11 new licensing applications including music festivals and extended hours for fast food chains. Public comments accepted until November 23 regarding these significant local changes.

Wakefield Council is currently reviewing eleven distinct licensing applications that propose significant expansions to alcohol sales, live music events, and late-night food services across the region. These proposals span major retail parks, garden centres, and dedicated entertainment venues, signaling a potential shift in the local nightlife and leisure landscape.

Major Festival and Retail Proposals

Among the most notable submissions is an application by Fake Festivals Ltd for an annual music festival in Wakefield's Clarence Park. The company has requested a premises licence to permit the sale of alcohol between midday and 10.45pm, alongside live and recorded music sessions running from midday to 11pm on one Saturday per calendar year. This event aims to establish a recurring cultural fixture within the city.

Also read Wakefield Council Deploys Mobile Cameras to Tackle 'Dogging' on Top Lane

In a similar vein regarding retail expansion, Aldi has submitted a licence application for a new supermarket located at Cathedral Retail Park in Wakefield. The proposal seeks authorization to sell alcohol, contributing to the growing availability of packaged goods and beverages in high-traffic shopping districts within the metropolitan area.

Extended Hours for Garden Centres

Spring Green Nurseries Ltd has applied for a premises licence for its establishment, The Bloom & Brew, situated on Pontefract Road in Crofton. The application requests permission to sell alcohol for both on-site and off-site consumption from 9am to 5pm, Monday through Saturday, and from 9am to 4.30pm on Sundays. This represents a substantial increase in trading hours for the garden centre sector.

Advertisement

The proposal also includes provisions for enhanced entertainment and service hours. Specific requests include the sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises from 11am to 2.45am, live music performances from 11pm to 2am, and recorded music playing until 3am. If approved, this would create a late-night venue model previously uncommon for nursery businesses in the region.

Fast Food and Convenience Licensing

The quick-service restaurant sector is also seeing major changes through applications from PLK Chicken UK. The company has requested a premises licence for its Popeyes fast food restaurant on Colorado Way in Castleford to allow late-night refreshment services from 11pm to 5am daily. This application highlights a trend toward extended operating hours for major fast-food chains in the area.

Additionally, McDonald's has submitted applications for minor licence variations for its fast food restaurants located at Racecourse Retail Park in Pontefract and Colorado Way in Castleford. These adjustments likely aim to fine-tune existing operational parameters rather than introducing entirely new service types, reflecting ongoing optimization of customer access.

Local Venue Adjustments

Smaller local enterprises are also seeking licensing updates to accommodate changing consumer habits. Recent Beans Ltd has applied for a licence to sell alcohol at its coffee shop on Westgate in Wakefield, with requested hours from 7:30am to 5:30pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays. This move suggests an effort to blend coffee culture with traditional pub-hour offerings.

Advertisement

Other applicants include J&D Retail, seeking permission to sell alcohol at its Morrisons Daily shop on Horbury Road in Wakefield from 6am to 11pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 11pm on Sundays. Meanwhile, Borough Park Retail Ltd has applied to vary its licence for Grade Filling Station on Doncaster Road in South Elmsall to allow 24-hour alcohol sales every day, representing a significant change to current trading restrictions.

Public Comment Period

Members of the public have until November 23 to submit comments or representations regarding these pending decisions. Interested parties may send their feedback in writing to the Licensing Office at Wakefield Council, Wakefield One, PO Box 700, Burton Street, Wakefield, WF1 2EB. Alternatively, submissions can be made via email to the provided council address.

Box Bars Group Ltd has also applied for a minor variation of its licence for Mirror Bar on Carlton Street in Castleford, specifically regarding door supervisors. This application focuses on staffing and safety regulations rather than trading hours or alcohol sales, but remains part of the broader licensing review process currently underway.