Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam Redefines Luxury with Unique Suites and Celebrity Guests

The historic Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam, set in six restored 17th‑century canal palaces, offers entirely unique rooms, a Guerlain spa, private garden and opulent details such as a Daniel Marot‑designed marble staircase. Prices range from £1,213 to over £7,000 per night, attracting stars like Harry Styles during his Together, Together tour stop in the city.

Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam has turned the concept of five‑star hospitality into a masterclass in personalized extravagance. Housed in a cluster of six 17th‑century canal palaces that line the historic Herengracht, the hotel fuses Dutch heritage with the opulence of a former royal architect’s vision.

Every one of the 93 rooms, lofts and suites is a distinct creation, each boasting its own floor plan, ceiling height, original timber beams, decorative fireplaces and period detailing. The grand marble staircase that links the buildings was designed by Daniel Marot, the same architect who once served King Louis XIV, and it guides guests from the restrained grandeur of French classicism to the softer flourishes of Rococo.

A private dining suite, the Maurer Room, preserves an 18th‑century Rococo interior complete with original Dutch wall paintings, while the only Guerlain Spa in the Netherlands offers a heated indoor pool framed by garden views. The property also claims Amsterdam’s largest private hotel garden, a rare oasis amid the bustling canal district. The hotel’s exclusivity is reflected in its price tags.

The smallest offering, a King Superior, starts at £1,213 per night, whereas the most lavish accommodation – the Brentano Suite – commands more than £7,000 for a single night. Spread over 1,324 sq ft, the Brentano Suite features a partitioned dining room, living room, study, master bedroom, master bathroom and an additional restroom, comfortably housing up to three guests.

The suite’s lineage is as storied as the hotel’s own: acquired in 1753 by Dutch merchant Josephus Brentano, it has welcomed Emperor Alexander I of Russia, King William I and Prince Frederick of the Netherlands. Guests are welcomed with a choice of signature scents from a historic French candlemaker, which are later misted onto pillows at turndown. This meticulous attention to detail has made the hotel a magnet for celebrities.

In May, pop icon Harry Styles chose the Waldorf Astoria as his home base during the Amsterdam leg of his "Together, Together" mini‑residency, which included ten performances at the Johan Cruijff Arena. He arrived ahead of his 16 May opening show, accompanied by friend James Corden and fiancée Zoe Kravitz, who were seen dancing in the hotel’s VIP area.

The star’s presence underscores the property’s reputation as a sanctuary for the famous, especially when the city’s mayor, Femke Halsema, lives just a few doors away. The hotel’s transformation from a series of merchant houses and a former bank headquarters into a luxury haven took five years of painstaking restoration after Waldorf Astoria acquired the palaces in the early 2010s, culminating in a grand reopening in 2014.

Today, the hotel stands as a living museum where every guest experiences a unique blend of history, art and modern comfort, making a stay here not merely a night’s accommodation but a journey through centuries of Dutch and European elegance





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